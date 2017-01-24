World Speed Record Ferrari For Sale With Silverstone Auctions
Returning once again to host three days of auctions at this year’s Race Retro, Silverstone Auctions has announced the consignment of a highly collectible 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello ‘World Speed Record’ edition to its Classic Car Sale on25th and 26th February.
Following the 550 Maranello’s success on the racing circuits, in October 1998 Ferrari sent a lightly modified version to a 12-kilometre oval test track in Columbus, Ohio and set three incredible new world records; covering 100 miles at an average speed of 190.2mph, driving for one hour at an average speed of 184mph and also covering 100 kilometres at 188.9mph.
To celebrate these outstanding achievements, Ferrari produced 33 road cars to the exact specifications of the record-setting car.
“We are delighted to offer this exceptionally rare, right-hand drive 'WSR' at public auction for the first time in its life,” comments Will Smith, sales manager, Silverstone Auctions. “A beautiful 550 Maranello such as this opens the door into a very exclusive club, and a rare special edition like this represents an exciting opportunity for any collector. We expect it to make £180,000 to £220,000 at auction.”
As one of only 10 right-hand drive models sold to the UK market, this particular 550 Maranello 'WSR’ was delivered new to well-known Ferrari specialists Mortimer, Houghton and Turner by Maranello Concessionaires. On 5th May 2000 it wassold new to its first owner, noted car collector and enthusiast, Mr Terry Lister, the co-founder of England’s largest independent dealer group.
After five years of careful ownership and regular servicing from the supplying dealer, the car was sold to its second and current owner in 2005 where it entered a private collection. The car has been fastidiously maintained and regularly serviced by the owner’s private mechanic ever since.
Today the car has covered a total of just 33,800 miles and presents in incredible condition with Grigio paintwork and a Bordeaux interior. Special features include Scuderia wing shields, a throaty sports exhaust, brake calipers in Rosso,Fiorano handling pack, leather trimmed roll cage, and carbon bucket seats with Daytona stitching and race harnesses, as well as the ‘WSR' commemorative plaque.
Supplied with the correct wallet, manuals and service book, the car will be sent to Ferrari specialist Terry Keys at Silverstone prior to the auction, where a full service and MoT will be carried out and an independent condition report will be made available to prospective buyers.
“We have a stunning array of modern sports cars, competition cars and classic cars on offer at this year’s Race Retro, and we encourage prospective buyers of this car to contact Silverstone Auctions for early viewings,” concludes Will Smith.
Specialist car owners are also reminded to contact the auction house urgently if they wish to sell a car at this auction. The auction house has a limited number of final places left with the catalogue closing for entries on 1st February.
