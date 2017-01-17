What To Do When You Lose Your Keys
If you’ve ever lost your keys, you will know the awful panic fuelled stress that comes with the loss. Losing keys is not unusual and it is believed that approximately a quarter of people have lost their keys at some point or another and another portion has also had their keys stolen. Regardless of how it happens, it can be unpleasant, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t solutions to the seemingly awful problem.
What To Do Initially
While it can be all too easy to panic, this is the best time to take a few deep breaths and get your thinking cap on. Try your best to picture the last time you saw or used your keys- did you lend them to someone? Asking your family members for assistance can also be helpful as they can trigger your memory, potentially. It can also be beneficial to check every room in your home systematically and check under furnishings, surfaces and drawers. Checking coat pockets and handbags is also a must. Finally, check the bins- it sounds ridiculous but you’re better to be safe than sorry in this instance!
Key Replacement
If all else fails when you’re looking for your missing car keys, it may be time to consider a replacement. Take your spare house key to key cutters (these can often be found on the highstreet) and ask for a copy- the process should be quick, easy and relatively inexpensive. If you’re looking to replace your car keys, consider contacting your car supplier as they may be able to help you in sourcing a replacement key. Certain car manufacturers make the process easier than contacting your car dealership, for example, a BMW car key replacement
is easily attained as some key companies are able to replicate the key reproduction process to make the whole process much quicker. The cost of replacing certain car keys can be expensive (replacing the VW Polo 2009 car key can set you back more than £700, for example), so specialist key replacement companies can save you a lot of money too.
Claim Car Key Cover
Key cover exists as a standalone policy and can offer some great benefits outside of your basic key replacement. Some policies include car hire should you ever end up stranded and can’t drive your car due to lost keys. If this is something you already have in place, be sure to take advantage of the service. If you regularly lose your car keys ensure to sign up with someone like Keycare or Esure to prevent being caught out without the keys to your car.
How To Prevent Losing Your Keys Again
Thanks to technology, it is now becoming easier than ever to keep an eye on your keys. Buy a key finder which can serve as a remote control locating device that will help you find your keys and ensure you will never misplace them again. Consider purchasing a key hanger and instruct everyone in the house to begin leaving their keys in one place every time so that you can always trace them back to one spot. Make a habit to always keep your keys in your pocket or purse when out and about so that you are able to be consistent in where you end up placing them. Getting into the habit of putting keys into certain locations can really help you automatically find their location.