What are the best first cars under £3000
If you’ve just passed your test or are learning to drive and are looking for your very first car, it can often be a wake up call as to how expensive owning and running a car can be. But, we’re here to help! We’ve done all the hard work and have scoured the market looking for the best first cars for under £3000. Here are our favourites that came out on top.
Vauxhall Corsa
Still as popular as it was way back when, the Corsa
is a solid and reliable first, second or third car for anyone. It’s in one of the lowest insurance groups of all the cars in our list, and with a good budget of £3000 to spend, you should be able to grab yourself a model with less than 50,000 miles on the clock and just shy of 8 years old.
Ford Fiesta
The Fiesta
has been a first car for so many people across the country for generation after generation. Its reliability and solid manufacturing has made it so. If you’re wanting to stay under the £3000 mark, unfortunately it won’t be brand new, but it’ll run just as well. You’ll be looking at a 1.25 for around 2009, but still have air-con, 16” alloys, good factory audio and all the bells and whistles. They’re also the perfect model for modifying too, if you’re into your cars.
Honda Jazz
Practical, spacious and reliable – although it sounds like a bore, the Jazz
is the ideal car for new drivers. It’s safety features and good interior make it a popular option for running to and from college, uni or work. For the budget you’ll be looking at a late 2000s model with a 1.4 engine, making it the perfect stress-free and cost effective runabout.
Skoda Fabia
True, it’s not the trendiest of options, but if you’re not in the market for something uber cool to run around in, the Fabia
is practical and excellent value for money! With £3k, you’ll be able to pick yourself up a much younger model compared to the rest; a 2010 to be exact. Plus with a good mpg and fast 0-62mph speed, it’s definitely an option to consider.
Renault Clio
Nippy, reliable and playful, the Clio
is another among the favourites that has been popular for what seems like forever. The post-2009 facelifted version with the 1.2-litre engine is the one you should be looking at for your first set of wheels. It won’t be the fastest but it’ll be cheap to run and well equipped – ideal for anyone’s first car.
