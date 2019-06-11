Valletta Concours d’Elegance 2019

Valletta Concours d’Elegance 2019Now in its third year, the Valletta concours brings together examples of motoring art from the country’s finest collectors and restoration experts, plus vehicles travelling across the Mediterranean; several from Italy plus an Armstrong Siddeley heralding from Germany. Within ten classes the competitors battle for points awarded by a specialist judging panel in the most stunning surroundings of the nation’s capital.

Classiccarmag.net sent along local photographer and one of Malta’s most avid ‘petrol-heads’ Joe Lapira to bring us some of the show’s highlights. Malta’s Automotive & Cultural Heritage was recently celebrated with an exhibition of photographic art with some classic images from our own Joe Lapira with Stuart Abela, David Arrigo & Richard Stedall. 79 classic and vintage vehicles over ten classes took their places inside St George’s Square with the imposing Grand Masters Palace looming large over the pristine paintwork and owners sporting period dress; with one addition, this year celebrates 60 years of the Mini and so they enjoyed their own class. You can appreciate more of Joe’s images over on our facebook page … Below is the full entry list followed by the official results … The 2019 Valletta Concours d’Elegance, an amazing event with some of the finest vehicles set within an historic venue.

American Class:

4 Packard Patrician 1956 Malta
9 Chevrolet Biscayne 1961 Malta
31 Chevrolet Belair 1957 Malta
42 Dodge Charger 1969 Malta
62 Cadillac De-Ville 1967 Malta

Elegance Class:

5 Jaguar XK 120 1950 Malta
7 Jaguar E Type Ser 1 Roadster 1961 Malta
27 Citroen Traction Avant 11BL 1939 Malta
48 Jaguar XK150 1959 Malta
49 Jaguar E Type Ser 1 1965 Malta
52 Aston Martin DBS 1970 Malta
54 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud 1962 Malta
55 Chevrolet Corvette 1962 Malta
60 Alfa Romeo Montreal Coupe' 1972 Malta
68 MG A 1957 Malta
81 Jaguar XK 120 1951 Malta

Light Commercial Class:

22 Ford F1 Pick-up 1952 Malta
46 Chevrolet Pick-up 1946 Malta
74 VW Caravan Camper 1968 Malta

Mini Class:

14 MINI Cooper S 1965 Malta
39 MINI Cooper SMK1 1967 Malta
53 MINI Cooper MK2 1970 Malta
58 MINI Cooper John Cooper 1990 Malta
69 MINI Austin 850 1962 Malta
70 MINI 850 AA Van 1964 Malta
71 MINI Austin 1000 1979 Malta
73 MINI Riley Elf 1966 Malta
76 MINI Cooper S MK1 1964 Malta

Modern Classic:

6 Fiat 127 Sport Hatchback 1982 Malta
26 BMW E30 320i 1983 Malta
30 Ferrari 208 1986 Malta
37 Fiat X19 Bertone 1984 Italy
41 DeLorean DMC12 1982 Malta
47 BMW 520i 1983 Malta
56 Polski Fiat 1981 Malta
75 Ford Escort Ghia MK 3 1983 Malta
82 Mercedes 300 SL 1986 Malta

Popular Classic:

3 Fiat Giardiniera Jolly Ghia 1965 Malta
16 VW Beetle Karmann 1975 Malta
21 Hillman Imp Super 1969 Malta
24 Mercedes W110 1967 Malta
25 Ford Escort Deluxe MK1 1969 Malta
28 Fiat 127 1975 Malta
29 Ford Cortina 1300 Deluxe 1969 Malta
32 Morris Minor 1000 1969 Malta
78 Ford Escort MK1 13L 1973 Malta

Post-War:

10 Bentley MK VI 1949 Malta
34 Fiat 1100 Berlina 1948 Italy
35 Lancia Ardea 1951 Italy
43 Opel Record Caravan 1960 Malta
51 Fiat 500 cc Belvedere 1952 Malta

Pre-War:

1 Fiat Topolino 500 A 1936 Malta
19 Opel Cadette 1937 Malta
36 Fiat 508 Balilla 1935 Italy
38 Ford Lincoln 1923 Malta

Preservation Class:

15 Renault 6TL 1976 Malta
20 Opel Manta 1970 Malta
33 Armstrong Siddeley Sapphire 346 1955 Germany
50 Mercedes Pagoda 280 SL 1968 Malta
57 Ford Zodiac MK2 1956 Malta
63 Austin Eight 1939 Malta
64 Triumph Spitfire MK3 - Airforce 1970 Malta
77 Ford Mustang Coupe' 1967 Malta
79 Mercedes W123 D 1979 Malta

Sportscar Class:

2 Volvo P1800 1968 Malta
8 Ford Mustang 1966 Malta
11 Jaguar E Type 1967 Malta
12 Austin Healey 1957 Malta
13 Austin Healey 1966 Malta
17 Jaguar E Type Ser 1 Roadster 1967 Malta
18 Mercedes Benz 190SL 1961 Malta
23 Triumph TR7 1980 Malta
40 Porsche 356 B T5 Super 1600 1961 Malta
44 Mercedes Pagoda 250 SL 1967 Malta
59 Austin Healey Sprite 1967 Malta
61 MG Midget 1972 Malta
65 MG TD 1950 Malta
67 Chevrolet Corvette 1962 Malta
80 Jaguar E Type 1969 Malta

VALLETTA CONCOURS D'ELEGANCE 2019                                         

FINAL RESULTS                              

MODERN CLASSIC CLASS      1981 - 1986   

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
Winner          30       Ferrari 208   1986  Simon Vella  90
2nd Place      26       BMW E30 320i        1983  Charles Zammit       88
3rd Place      82       Mercedes 300 SL    1986  David Fenech          82

LIGHT COMMERCIAL CLASS    UP TO 1980                                        

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
Winner          22       Ford F1 Pick-up      1952  Paul Ciappara          79
2nd Place      74       VW Caravan Camper        1968  J.Caruana     70
3rd Place      46       Chevrolet Pick-up  1946  Charlie Bonanno     69

MINI MINOR CLASS                                              

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
Winner          58       MINI Cooper John Cooper           1990  Stephen Ciappara  81
2nd Place      39       MINI Cooper SMK1           1967  John Borg     73
3rd Place      14       MINI Cooper S        1965  Ernest Sullivan        72

AMERICAN CAR CLASS       1945 - 1973                                              

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
Winner          31       Chevrolette Belair  1957  Joseph Bartolo        84
2nd Place                   49        Cadillac Coupe de Ville      1965  Paul Spiteri   83
3rd Place      4          Packard Patrician   1956  Brian Bonnici           81

POPULAR CLASSIC CLASS     1960 -1978                                            

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
Winner          29       Ford Cortina 1300 Deluxe           1969  Simon Vella  86
2nd Place      28       Fiat 127         1975  Mario Demanuele  85
3rd Place      32       Morris Minor 1000            1969  John Mifsud 76

PRESERVATION (ORIGINAL) CLASS        UP TO 1980                                               

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
Winner          15       Renault 6TL  1976  William Pace            84
2nd Place      57       Ford Zodiac MK2    1956  John Muscat            78
3rd Place      77       Ford Mustang Coupe'       1967  Andre Sammut       74

POST-WAR CLASS      1945 - 1960                                            

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
Winner          43       Opel Record Caravan        1960  William Farrugia     81
2nd Place      10       Bentley MK VI         1949  Clement Depiro      72
3rd Place      51       Fiat 500cc Belvedere         1952  Richard Zahra          69

PRE-WAR CLASS    UP TO 1942                                     

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
Winner          1          Fiat Topolino 500 A           1936  Carlo Zampa            87
2nd Place      36       Fiat 508 Balilla   1935  Collector / Gordon Debono  79
3rd Place      19       Opel Kadett  1937  James Armeni          74

SPORTS CAR CLASS       1945 - 1980                                        

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
Winner          8          Ford Mustang         1956  Antoine Briffa          85
2nd Place      2          Volvo P1800            1968  Mark Vella    83
3rd Place      13       Austin Healey          1966  Nick Cole       82

ELEGANCE CLASS       UP TO 1980                                            

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
Winner          7          Jaguar E Type Series 1 Roadster            1961  Chris Cachia 92.5
2nd Place      55       Chevrolette Corvette        1962  Carol Galea  87.5
3rd Place      3          Jaguar E Type Series 1      1964  Carol Galea  87

BEST COSTUME AWARD                                     

Winner                      KAITLYN BYRNE                               100
2nd Place                  ERNEST SULLIVAN & SANDRA                            84.5
3rd Place                  CAROL GALEA                                 77

BEST HISTORIC CAR AWARD                                          

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
5          Jaguar XK 120         1950  Edward Camilleri

BEST RESTORED CAR AWARD                                        

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
13       Austin Healey          1966  Nick Cole

BEST IN SHOW                                           

AND WINNER OF VALLETTA CONCOURS D'ELEGANCE 2019  

Car No           Car      Year    Owned by    Points
7          Jaguar E Type Series 1 Roadster            1961  Chris Cachia

Message from the organisers; The Valletta Concours d’Elegance debuted April 2017 and was envisaged that this will become a yearly staple event in the Maltese Islands. The concours, born out of a collective love of vintage and classic cars and their preservation and enjoyment, seeks to fill in a gap in Malta's various classic car events by giving local enthusiasts the opportunity to showcase their pride and joy in an upmarket event that celebrates their passion within the majestic setting of Valletta, itself a 16th century baroque icon, built by the Knights of the Order of St. John.  The organisers seek to obtain the participation of a sizeable number of local and possibly foreign entrants in a bid to present an event that will blend automotive craftsmanship and design across a number of decades with the passion of classic car ownership, at the same time capturing the celebratory camaraderie that these events generate. A team of independent judges with experience in similar events abroad have been commissioned to lend professionalism and expertise to the judging process. Various categories of vehicles will be presented and the onus is on the judges to decide on the best entrant in each category, based on a predetermined set of criteria. The winner of each category will then vie for the prestigious overall winners' trophy. The overall winner of the Concours d'Elegance will be the entry adjudged to be The Best in Show. The judging panel will focus primarily on originality and authenticity as well as attention to design, styling, elegance and state of preservation, among others. Early entrants for 2020 are encouraged and details can be obtained from organiser John Saliba via email  vallettaconcoursdelegance@gmail.com alternatively check out their website  www.vallettaconcoursdelegance.com.