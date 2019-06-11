Valletta Concours d’Elegance 2019
Now in its third year, the Valletta concours brings together examples of motoring art from the country’s finest collectors and restoration experts, plus vehicles travelling across the Mediterranean; several from Italy plus an Armstrong Siddeley heralding from Germany. Within ten classes the competitors battle for points awarded by a specialist judging panel in the most stunning surroundings of the nation’s capital.
Classiccarmag.net sent along local photographer and one of Malta’s most avid ‘petrol-heads’ Joe Lapira to bring us some of the show’s highlights. Malta’s Automotive & Cultural Heritage was recently celebrated with an exhibition of photographic art with some classic images from our own Joe Lapira with Stuart Abela, David Arrigo & Richard Stedall. 79 classic and vintage vehicles over ten classes took their places inside St George’s Square with the imposing Grand Masters Palace looming large over the pristine paintwork and owners sporting period dress; with one addition, this year celebrates 60 years of the Mini and so they enjoyed their own class. You can appreciate more of Joe’s images over on our facebook page … Below is the full entry list followed by the official results … The 2019 Valletta Concours d’Elegance, an amazing event with some of the finest vehicles set within an historic venue.
Grant Ford for classiccarmag.net ….. Images courtesy Joe Lapira
American Class
:
4 Packard Patrician 1956 Malta
9 Chevrolet Biscayne 1961 Malta
31 Chevrolet Belair 1957 Malta
42 Dodge Charger 1969 Malta
62 Cadillac De-Ville 1967 Malta
Elegance Class
:
5 Jaguar XK 120 1950 Malta
7 Jaguar E Type Ser 1 Roadster 1961 Malta
27 Citroen Traction Avant 11BL 1939 Malta
48 Jaguar XK150 1959 Malta
49 Jaguar E Type Ser 1 1965 Malta
52 Aston Martin DBS 1970 Malta
54 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud 1962 Malta
55 Chevrolet Corvette 1962 Malta
60 Alfa Romeo Montreal Coupe' 1972 Malta
68 MG A 1957 Malta
81 Jaguar XK 120 1951 Malta
Light Commercial Class:
22 Ford F1 Pick-up 1952 Malta
46 Chevrolet Pick-up 1946 Malta
74 VW Caravan Camper 1968 Malta
Mini Class
:
14 MINI Cooper S 1965 Malta
39 MINI Cooper SMK1 1967 Malta
53 MINI Cooper MK2 1970 Malta
58 MINI Cooper John Cooper 1990 Malta
69 MINI Austin 850 1962 Malta
70 MINI 850 AA Van 1964 Malta
71 MINI Austin 1000 1979 Malta
73 MINI Riley Elf 1966 Malta
76 MINI Cooper S MK1 1964 Malta
Modern Classic
:
6 Fiat 127 Sport Hatchback 1982 Malta
26 BMW E30 320i 1983 Malta
30 Ferrari 208 1986 Malta
37 Fiat X19 Bertone 1984 Italy
41 DeLorean DMC12 1982 Malta
47 BMW 520i 1983 Malta
56 Polski Fiat 1981 Malta
75 Ford Escort Ghia MK 3 1983 Malta
82 Mercedes 300 SL 1986 Malta
Popular Classic
:
3 Fiat Giardiniera Jolly Ghia 1965 Malta
16 VW Beetle Karmann 1975 Malta
21 Hillman Imp Super 1969 Malta
24 Mercedes W110 1967 Malta
25 Ford Escort Deluxe MK1 1969 Malta
28 Fiat 127 1975 Malta
29 Ford Cortina 1300 Deluxe 1969 Malta
32 Morris Minor 1000 1969 Malta
78 Ford Escort MK1 13L 1973 Malta
Post-War
:
10 Bentley MK VI 1949 Malta
34 Fiat 1100 Berlina 1948 Italy
35 Lancia Ardea 1951 Italy
43 Opel Record Caravan 1960 Malta
51 Fiat 500 cc Belvedere 1952 Malta
Pre-War
:
1 Fiat Topolino 500 A 1936 Malta
19 Opel Cadette 1937 Malta
36 Fiat 508 Balilla 1935 Italy
38 Ford Lincoln 1923 Malta
Preservation Class
:
15 Renault 6TL 1976 Malta
20 Opel Manta 1970 Malta
33 Armstrong Siddeley Sapphire 346 1955 Germany
50 Mercedes Pagoda 280 SL 1968 Malta
57 Ford Zodiac MK2 1956 Malta
63 Austin Eight 1939 Malta
64 Triumph Spitfire MK3 - Airforce 1970 Malta
77 Ford Mustang Coupe' 1967 Malta
79 Mercedes W123 D 1979 Malta
Sportscar Class
:
2 Volvo P1800 1968 Malta
8 Ford Mustang 1966 Malta
11 Jaguar E Type 1967 Malta
12 Austin Healey 1957 Malta
13 Austin Healey 1966 Malta
17 Jaguar E Type Ser 1 Roadster 1967 Malta
18 Mercedes Benz 190SL 1961 Malta
23 Triumph TR7 1980 Malta
40 Porsche 356 B T5 Super 1600 1961 Malta
44 Mercedes Pagoda 250 SL 1967 Malta
59 Austin Healey Sprite 1967 Malta
61 MG Midget 1972 Malta
65 MG TD 1950 Malta
67 Chevrolet Corvette 1962 Malta
80 Jaguar E Type 1969 Malta
VALLETTA CONCOURS D'ELEGANCE 2019
FINAL RESULTS
MODERN CLASSIC CLASS 1981 - 1986
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
Winner 30 Ferrari 208 1986 Simon Vella 90
2nd Place 26 BMW E30 320i 1983 Charles Zammit 88
3rd Place 82 Mercedes 300 SL 1986 David Fenech 82
LIGHT COMMERCIAL CLASS UP TO 1980
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
Winner 22 Ford F1 Pick-up 1952 Paul Ciappara 79
2nd Place 74 VW Caravan Camper 1968 J.Caruana 70
3rd Place 46 Chevrolet Pick-up 1946 Charlie Bonanno 69
MINI MINOR CLASS
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
Winner 58 MINI Cooper John Cooper 1990 Stephen Ciappara 81
2nd Place 39 MINI Cooper SMK1 1967 John Borg 73
3rd Place 14 MINI Cooper S 1965 Ernest Sullivan 72
AMERICAN CAR CLASS 1945 - 1973
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
Winner 31 Chevrolette Belair 1957 Joseph Bartolo 84
2nd
Place 49 Cadillac Coupe de Ville 1965 Paul Spiteri 83
3rd Place 4 Packard Patrician 1956 Brian Bonnici 81
POPULAR CLASSIC CLASS 1960 -1978
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
Winner 29 Ford Cortina 1300 Deluxe 1969 Simon Vella 86
2nd Place 28 Fiat 127 1975 Mario Demanuele 85
3rd Place 32 Morris Minor 1000 1969 John Mifsud 76
PRESERVATION (ORIGINAL) CLASS UP TO 1980
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
Winner 15 Renault 6TL 1976 William Pace 84
2nd Place 57 Ford Zodiac MK2 1956 John Muscat 78
3rd Place 77 Ford Mustang Coupe' 1967 Andre Sammut 74
POST-WAR CLASS 1945 - 1960
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
Winner 43 Opel Record Caravan 1960 William Farrugia 81
2nd Place 10 Bentley MK VI 1949 Clement Depiro 72
3rd Place 51 Fiat 500cc Belvedere 1952 Richard Zahra 69
PRE-WAR CLASS UP TO 1942
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
Winner 1 Fiat Topolino 500 A 1936 Carlo Zampa 87
2nd Place 36 Fiat 508 Balilla 1935 Collector / Gordon Debono 79
3rd Place 19 Opel Kadett 1937 James Armeni 74
SPORTS CAR CLASS 1945 - 1980
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
Winner 8 Ford Mustang 1956 Antoine Briffa 85
2nd Place 2 Volvo P1800 1968 Mark Vella 83
3rd Place 13 Austin Healey 1966 Nick Cole 82
ELEGANCE CLASS UP TO 1980
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
Winner 7 Jaguar E Type Series 1 Roadster 1961 Chris Cachia 92.5
2nd Place 55 Chevrolette Corvette 1962 Carol Galea 87.5
3rd Place 3 Jaguar E Type Series 1 1964 Carol Galea 87
BEST COSTUME AWARD
Winner KAITLYN BYRNE 100
2nd Place ERNEST SULLIVAN & SANDRA 84.5
3rd Place CAROL GALEA 77
BEST HISTORIC CAR AWARD
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
5 Jaguar XK 120 1950 Edward Camilleri
BEST RESTORED CAR AWARD
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
13 Austin Healey 1966 Nick Cole
BEST IN SHOW
AND WINNER OF VALLETTA CONCOURS D'ELEGANCE 2019
Car No Car Year Owned by Points
7 Jaguar E Type Series 1 Roadster 1961 Chris Cachia
Message from the organisers
; The Valletta Concours d’Elegance debuted April 2017 and was envisaged that this will become a yearly staple event in the Maltese Islands. The concours, born out of a collective love of vintage and classic cars and their preservation and enjoyment, seeks to fill in a gap in Malta's various classic car events by giving local enthusiasts the opportunity to showcase their pride and joy in an upmarket event that celebrates their passion within the majestic setting of Valletta, itself a 16th century baroque icon, built by the Knights of the Order of St. John. The organisers seek to obtain the participation of a sizeable number of local and possibly foreign entrants in a bid to present an event that will blend automotive craftsmanship and design across a number of decades with the passion of classic car ownership, at the same time capturing the celebratory camaraderie that these events generate.
A team of independent judges with experience in similar events abroad have been commissioned to lend professionalism and expertise to the judging process. Various categories of vehicles will be presented and the onus is on the judges to decide on the best entrant in each category, based on a predetermined set of criteria. The winner of each category will then vie for the prestigious overall winners' trophy. The overall winner of the Concours d'Elegance will be the entry adjudged to be The Best in Show. The judging panel will focus primarily on originality and authenticity as well as attention to design, styling, elegance and state of preservation, among others.
Early entrants for 2020 are encouraged and details can be obtained from organiser John Saliba via email vallettaconcoursdelegance@gmail.com
alternatively check out their website www.vallettaconcoursdelegance.com
.