Valletta Concours d’Elegance 2018
As classic car mag.net has covered the Malta Classic event each October over the past few years, we thought many of you might enjoy a classic car show of some distinction that takes place on the island every May. The Valletta concours brings together examples of motoring art from the country’s finest collectors and restoration companies, plus many from overseas, to battle for points awarded by a specialist judging panel in the most stunning surroundings of the nation’s capital.
The event website explains; The Valletta Concours d’Elegance debuted April 2017 and it is envisaged that this will become a yearly staple event in the Maltese Islands. The concours, born out of a collective love of vintage and classic cars and their preservation and enjoyment, seeks to fill in a gap in Malta's various classic car events by giving local enthusiasts the opportunity to showcase their pride and joy in an upmarket event that celebrates their passion within the majestic setting of Valletta, itself a 16th century baroque icon, built by the Knights of the Order of St. John. The organizers seek to obtain the participation of a sizeable number of local and possibly foreign entrants in a bid to present an event that will blend automotive craftsmanship and design across a number of decades with the passion of classic car ownership, at the same time capturing the celebratory camaraderie that these events generate. A team of independent foreign judges with vast experience in similar events abroad has been commissioned to lend professionalism and expertise to the judging process. Various categories of vehicles will be presented and the onus is on the judges to decide on the best entrant in each category, based on a predetermined set of criteria. T
he winner of each category will then vie for the prestigious overall winners' trophy. The overall winner of the Concours d'Elegance will be the entry adjudged to be The Best in Show. The judging panel will focus primarily on originality and authenticity as well as attention to design, styling, elegance and state of preservation, among others.
The show is open to all and as last year’s results sheet confirms some 70 cars covered all eras and brought in enthusiasts from across Europe. UK entrants are encouraged and details can be obtained from organiser John Saliba via email vallettaconcoursdelegance@gmail.com
alternatively check out their website www.vallettaconcoursdelegance.com
.
We thought a few images from the sunshine of their 2017 event may inspire some of you to book a flight and admire. Grant Ford for classic car mag.net