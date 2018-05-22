Valletta Concours d’Elegance 2018
Sunday 20th May saw 83 classic and vintage vehicles take their places inside St George’s Square with the imposing Grand Masters Palace looming large over the pristine paintwork and owners sporting period dress. The perfect venue for the 2nd
annual Concours that features the best of Maltese car collections, restorations and cherished ownership.
Such is the importance of this event for islanders, a team of independent foreign judges were brought in to make the critical decisions, including class winners and overall ‘Best in Show’. The judging panel was asked to focus primarily on originality and authenticity as well as attention to design, styling, elegance and state of preservation, among others. Within the palace courtyard some real Maltese history was displayed including the first and second cars that arrived on the island at the turn of the 1900s. Originally registered as car numbers 1 & 2 both from 1904, the first being a Siddleley which was found on Gozo, the other a Cadillac located in the silent city of Mdina; both are under the care of collector and custodian David Arrigo.
Alongside the two Presidential Austin Princess Vanden Plas, historic vehicles have been used by various personalities during their visits to Malta, including Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family amongst others. The People’s Choice vote went to a Jaguar XK 140 from 1957 and the crowds gathered with local TV crews as the 12 independent judges finally handed in their verdicts;
Best in Show: Citroen ID Coupe' Chapron Le Paris owned by Peter & Merle Mullin from California, USA. One of just three built, its appearance in Malta confirms the high esteem collectors from around the world hold the Valletta Concours d’elegance event.
PRE WAR CATEGORY
1st Place - 20 - Ford Model A Type 40B - 1929 - owned by James Armani 198 points
2nd Place –14 - Ford Model T Speedster - 1927 – owned by Anthony Camilleri 196 points
3rd Place -63 -Pontiac 302 – 1932 – owned by Charlie Bonanno - 194 points
ELEGANCE CATEGORY
1ST Place –74 - Jaguar E Type – 1962 – owned by Anthony Axisa - 178 points
2nd Place –12 -Alfa Romeo Giulietta Speciale - 1961 – owned by John Muscat - 167 points
3rd Place –65- Aston Martin RBS- 1970 – owned by Antony Sultana - 160 points
POST- WAR CATEGORY
Ist Place –26 -Ford Zephyr Six – 1954 - owned by Emmanuel Darmanin - 174 points
2nd Place –44- Mercedes Benz W110 200D - 1968 – owned by David Fenech - 170 points
3rd Place - 62 -Ford Consul MK1 – 1951 – owned by Andrea Briffa - 166 points
SPORTS CAR CATEGORY
1st Place –51- MG B - 1973 – owned by Lawrence Ciappara 177 points
2nd Place –9 – Mercedes Benz 230SL W113 - 1966- owned by Matthew Brincat 169 points
3rd Place –55 – Jaguar E Type – 1967 – owned by Andrew Crosby 163 points
RESTORATION CATEGORY
1st Place -46. Citroen ID Coupe CHAPRON Le Paris 1960 - owned by Peter Mullin 192 point
2nd Place –50 – Austin Hedley Sprite MK3 – 1965 – owned by Stephen Ciappara 183 points
3rd Place – 49 – Triumph Spitfire MK3 – 1967 – owned by Noel Attard 179 points
PRESERVATION CATEGORY
1st Place –43 – Ford Anglia 8 E04A – 1948 - owned by Eddie Pisani - 172 points
2nd Place –8 – Bentley T1 – 1968 – owned by Marcus Harrison - 168 points
3rd Place –80 – Ford Escort MK1 – 1969 – owned by Alfred Cachia - 166 points
ORIGINAL CATEGORY
1st Place –54 – Mercedes Benz W123 200 – 1980 – owned by Martin Ciappara - 166 points
2nd Place- 3 – Volvo 144 – 1973 – owned by Mark Vella - 149 points
3rd Place –56 – Ford Anglia Super 105E – 1965 - owned by George Grech - 148 points
MODERN CLASSIC CATEGORY
1st Place – 37 – Mini 1000 – 1983 – owned by Josef Casha- 174 points
2nd Place –22 – Chevrolet Corvette C4 – 1985 – owned by Jesmond Caruana- 145 points
3rd Place –47- BTW 320i E30 – 1985 – owned by Jeffrey Attard - 143 points
POPULAR CLASSIC CATEGORY
1st Place –36 –Corvette Stingray C2 - 1963- owned by M Spiteri- 200points
2nd Place –57- Ford Escort 1300GT 1971 owned by Darren Grech -198 points
3rd Place – Car no.1 – VW Beatle Convertible – 1975 owned by Michael Spiteri - 194 points
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD
Best choice –59 – Jaguar XK140 – 1957 – owned by Chris Cachia - 71
2nd choice - 14 – Ford Model T Speedster – owned by Anthony Camilleri- 35
3rd Choice - 67 – Ford Escort 1300XL – owned by Savior Gales - 16
BEST COSTUME AWARD
Best choice award – Vanessa Cachia and Arthur Aquilina - 182 points
2nd choice award – Connie Caruana Get to and Marcus Harrison- 178 points
3rd Choice award – Jesmond, Mariella & Corinne Zahra - 170 points
You can enjoy more of Joe’s Images from Valletta over on our facebook page. Grant Ford