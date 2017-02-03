Two of Ferrari’s finest seek new homes at auction
Two examples of Ferrari’s finest will be going under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions’ Race Retro Classic Car Sale.
Both appearing at the auction from the same private collection, a beautifully refurbished 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GT and an extremely low mileage 1998 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta will offer Ferrari fans and collectors the chance to take ownership of two exemplary Pininfarina styled models.
“Rarely do Ferraris of this calibre come to market for buyers, and we are delighted to have been entrusted with both cars by the vendor, who has cherished them for many years,” explains Adam Rutter, classic car consignor, Silverstone Auctions.
The first of the two is an exquisite, UK right-hand drive Dino 246 GT. Not just any Dino, this example, finished in Rosso Chiaro with a black vinyl interior, features the incredibly rare and desirable factory fitted flared wheel arches and Campagnolo wheels. The Daytona seats were added at a later date, creating what Ferraristas know as the 'Chairs and Flares’ model.
One of just 13 examples with these features in the UK, the owner acquired the car on 27th January 1995 as eighth in a line of owners including renowned Ferrari collectors. He used the car sparingly for ten years for fine weather driving only, before deciding to send it to Ferrari Specialist Nick Cartwright for a comprehensive refurbishment in March 2014.
More than a year was spent addressing aspects of the car including mechanics, bodywork and interior, including a bare metal strip of the chassis, engine bay and bodywork as well as a full respray.
“All this work has produced what can only be described as a truly beautiful and expertly refurbished example of what is often referred to as the prettiest ever road going Ferrari model,” explains Rutter.
Now offered for sale for the first time in 22 years, this very special Dino is accompanied by a complete toolkit and jack, as well as a Ferrari Warranty Booklet, Dino Owner's Manual and a UK V5c, and will be offered with a pre-sale estimate of £300,000 to £350,000, reading just 34,935 miles.
“The factory fitted flared wheel arches pared with Daytona seats make this the ultimate Dino specification, and it is now ready to begin the next chapter of its life.”
The second car for sale is a F355 Berlinetta with an incredibly low mileage of just 7,017 miles, owned by the vendor from new and now to be offered for public sale for the first time in its life.
Supplied new to the owner by Mortimer Houghton Turner Ltd on 20th March 1998, this stunning, right-hand drive, UK delivered example is finished in Rosso Corsa with a Nero Black leather interior with black carpets, and features the rare and desirable manual gearbox. The car will be offered at the auction with a pre-sale estimate of £85,000 to £100,000.
“Rarely do single-ownership examples combined with such low mileage and in such excellent condition come to market. This one will certainly not disappoint,” concludes Rutter.
The car will be supplied with an MoT until 14th October 2017, a full tool kit, tyre inflator, bespoke car cover, and leather book containing all the relevant manuals.Tags:Classic car auction
, Classic Car Sale