This Day in Automotive History by Brian Corey – Book Review
Regulars to classic car mag.net will know I am very fond of bringing a regular ‘On this Day’ feature; a look over motoring histories diary often reveals the people or machines that influence much of what we are driving currently. Veloce have produced 196 pages of transportation memorabilia with 730 pictures covering the past four centuries. Each day enjoys a motoring past, the first thing most folk will search out is their birthday! The author originates ‘Stateside’ and the book is populated with historic details from across the pond but luckily, he got the mix right with plenty of European and especially UK interest. Ideal for those who are inclined to pick-up then put-down a book or the enthusiast that enjoys impressing their mates with vast automotive knowledge…every time they meet up! This book is not just for Xmas although it does point out December 25th
1985 a Leyland Sherpa van converted to battery power completed the journey from Lands’ End to John O’Groats; a new distance record for an electric vehicle at 487 miles. The individuals that have gone down in the annuals of motoring including racing drivers, pioneers and manufacturers are also featured alongside vehicles that would influence the future. Obviously, much research has gone into producing this book and rather than enclose it within A4 configuration the 250mm x 250mm format allows space for many superb vintage images. Presented within a quality finished soft back this is my kind of reference book, providing daily automotive history all year round.
Grant Ford for classiccarmag.net
This Day in Automotive History by Brian Corey
Produced by Veloce Publishing Ltd. 01305 260068
www.veloce.co.uk
Email: sales@veloce.co.uk
Facts for every day of the year. 196 pages in paperback 250mm x 250mm
Price: UK £19.99 / USA: $30.00
ISBN 978-1-787110-68-7 UPC 6-36847-01068-3