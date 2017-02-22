The Top 7 Safest Cars For 2017

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) cracked down on 2017 models , and the results were drastic. Significantly fewer vehicles received top scores this year, with as few as seven getting Good scores for headlights . Only 38 models scored high enough to receive the Top Safety Pick Plus label as opposed to 79 2016 models. Out of those 38, here are the safest cars for 2017 for every type of driver:

1. Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra is the number one car when it comes to safety because it is equipped with optional crash prevention. This amazing car passed all five tests and has the best rating. It also offers pedestrian detection feature and emergency auto – brake.

2. Ford Fusion

The last model of Ford Fusion proved to be the best thanks to the crash prevention system it has. This incredible car got the highest score in all five crash tests. Compared to the 2016 model, this is way better because it offers many different features for the users.

3. Kia Sportage

This Korean brand is becoming more and more popular each day and many U.S citizen chose to drive it because the cars come with a 10 – year warranty. The Kia Sportage received a great score in each of the five crash tests.

4. Audi A4

The new Audi A4 is simply amazing. If you are considering buying a car in 2017, choose the new Audi A4 and you won’t make a mistake.

5. Lincoln MKZ

If you are looking for a car that was build according to all safety standards, Lincoln MKZ is exactly what you need. It passed all the crash tests with high scores and it is now one of the top five safest cars.

6. Audi Q7

This beautiful car received high scores in all crash tests and has everything that it takes to offer you a safe driving experience.

7. Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa FE received great scores when it passed the tests for front crash prevention system.

Here are a few more tips for driving safely:

Regularly check your tires for correct pressure and tread depth.

Do not delay getting your oil changed.

Put away or turn off your mobile device and other distractions.