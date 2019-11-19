The Steps to Setting Up Your Own Vehicle Repair Body Shop
If you have a passion for automobiles then opening a vehicle repair shop could be a smart move. This is a huge industry because automobiles play such a big part of modern-day life and they will always require repairs and maintenance.
Services
A car body shop can carry out repairs, respray vehicles, fit modifications and carry out general maintenance so there is a huge amount that you can provide for customers and the chance for great success. This means that the average day in a car repair shop can be challenging, busy and physically demanding but it can also be incredibly rewarding and enjoyable to meet so many different people.
Target Market
As with any type of business, it is important that you carry out your research and identify who your target customer is. You could opt for a niche car body shop and specialise in luxury or classic cars or you could target a much larger group and carry out repairs on all types of vehicles. Keep in mind that this is a highly competitive industry so you will need to find a way to differentiate yourself from the competition whether this is through a unique service, strong branding or lower prices.
Getting Started
So, what do you need to start? The costs can be relatively high to get set up and running but once you have everything that you need then you can immediately start attracting customers. The main costs involved include:
Land: You will need a large space of land which will have a garage where you can carry out repairs, space for customers to park and leave their cars, an office section for running the business side of the operation and a waiting area for customers.
Equipment: Repair equipment
can be expensive but it is essential that you have everything that you need and quality equipment. The main items to invest in include:
Ensuring Efficiency
- Air compressor
- Spray gun
- Autobody hammer and dolly set
- Jack stands
- Battery charger
- Engine hoist
- Brake lathe
- Press
- Transmission jack
- Power tools
It is also important that you remember to focus on the business side of the operation and not just repair work. This means that you need to have strong branding, create a strong online presence and use digital marketing. You also need to have a smooth process in place which should include using the latest industry software. This should include body shop estimating software
which allows you to accurately identify what repairs need doing by looking into a technical repair database which contains 35+ years of repair data for accurate and reliable information.
Opening up a body shop is a smart business move because it is a service which is always in demand and can be highly rewarding. This guide should help you through the process and help you to lay the foundation for what could prove to be a lucrative business venture.