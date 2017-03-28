The Second Coming: Breathing New Life into a Prized Old Classic
One of the most successful new additions to the packed entertainment programme at last summer’s Silverstone Classic was the introduction of eBay Restoration Live – a great innovation that returns by popular demand in 2017.
Over all three days in 2016, festival-goers were enthralled as Fergus Walkinshaw and his team fully restored an iconic first-generation Range Rover using parts and accessories sourced solely from ebay.co.uk.
With a vast selection of car parts and accessories available on eBay.co.uk, finding the required components was considerably less challenging than actually restoring the Range Rover – an impressive feat, nevertheless, completed successfully over the weekend. (Below).
Now visitors to this year’s Silverstone Classic (28-30 July) will be able to follow the same team masterminding another captivating live restoration project, again using only items purchased online from eBay. The car will be sold for Silverstone Classic's charity partner Prostate Cancer UK on eBay after the event. One hundred per cent of the sale will go to the charity via the eBay for Charity programme, which to date has raised over £100 million in the UK for great causes.
The restoration team will also be bigger, made up of a five-strong team of mechanics hand-picked for this challenge and an additional mechanic provided by Forces' Motorsport Charity, Mission Motorsport.
Murray Lambell, eBay’s director of retail car parts and accessories, said:
“We’re thrilled to be bringing eBay Restoration Live back to Silverstone Classic after a really successful debut last year.
“For 2017, it’s going to be even bigger and better, with Fergus and a five-strong team of crack mechanics working throughout the weekend to bring a classic car back to life.
“The people who come to the Classic range from highly experienced restorers to people who simply love their car – just like the people who buy and sell on eBay – so this is a great event for us and our members.
“We’re also excited about teaming up with two great causes for Restoration Live.”
Once the mission is completed and the chosen car restored to its former glory, it will take centre stage at one of Mike Brewer’s Car Clinics presented by eBay, where Fergus will share the team’s experiences of the restoration. (Main image above).
With so many classic car enthusiasts at Silverstone, it’s no surprise that these interactive Car Clinics have become increasingly popular since first being introduced in 2014. Well-known from hosting the Discovery Channel’s ‘Wheeler Dealers’ programme, Brewer always draws a big crowd and this year he will be doubling up with – for the very first time – clinics on Saturday as well as Sunday.
Located in the busy JET Village Green area, Mike will be casting his expert eye over a great line-up of selected vehicles and giving hints and tips on various restoration projects from barn finds to stunningly renovated automotive icons.
Among the intriguing line-up of cars already confirmed for July are a remarkably low-mileage 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, a 1967 Ford Country Squire, a restored 1970 Chevrolet Camaro plus two very special Mercedes with famous owners listed in their log books – a 500 SEC originally owned by F1 legend Ayrton Senna and a 500 SEL AMG first purchased by renowned petrolhead and Beatles band member, George Harrison.
“I just love everything about the Silverstone Classic,” enthused Brewer. “It’s such fun to meet so many wonderful enthusiasts and always so very special for me to share all my experiences and interests with them – something I’m delighted to say we’ll be doing on Saturday and Sunday this summer. We have already got some really fascinating cars lined-up for the Car Clinics on both days, and I’m crossing my fingers that Fergus completes his live restoration in time to join us. The brilliant renovation of the Range Rover went down a storm last year, attracting a packed audience; I’m sure this summer’s project will be every bit as popular.”
Those keen to follow the eBay Restoration Live and/or experience one of Mike Brewer’s Car Clinics can still take advantage of Early Bird tickets to the Silverstone Classic, which are available to purchase until the end of March – these offer savings of up to 18 per cent. Adult admission prices start from £35 and the cost of the three-day weekend ticket is just £99. Details of all 2017 ticket prices, as well as hospitality and camping options are available on the silverstoneclassic.com website.
All tickets must be purchased in advance and grant access to both racing paddocks, trackside grandstand seating, live music concerts on both Friday and Saturday evenings, funfair rides, eBay Restoration Live, Mike Brewer’s Car Clinics as well as a host of other family-friendly activities and entertainment. All the latest news is available at silverstoneclassic.com and via the event’s social media platforms.Tags:Classic car show