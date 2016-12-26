The ONE Socket Review

The ingenious Survivor Socket from Laser Tools (part number 6693) is the one socket that fits fasteners of almost any shape, square, hex, metric, imperial, spline, star, hooks and even wingnuts!

The 43 steel spring pins within the Survivor Socket instantly conform and lock onto any shape nut bolt or fastener, within the sizes specified: metric 9-21mm and Imperial 11/32″ – 13/16″. As the fastener is turned, the torque is transmitted through the steel pins to the walls of the socket, which is manufactured from chrome vanadium; this makes the Survivor Socket an ideal choice for heavy-duty personal or professional use.

Features a quick-chuck shaft for quick and easy connection when using a cordless drill and the rotating collet lets you hold it securely when turning. Can also be driven by hand with the T-handle provided which is held in place magnetically.

With the Survivor Socket you get the job done quickly with little effort, it will even grip damaged and broken nuts and fixings.

Very useful as a glovebox tool — one socket can do the work of a whole set. Available now from your Laser Tools stockist at a typical price of £20.11 (including VAT), a version without the T-handle also available (part number 6277) at £19.18. But remember to check for the best prices and special offers.

The Review

Cheap and useful addition to your toolbox, saves time hunting for the right socket, also works on wing nuts, rounded nuts and also odd-shaped fastenings! Not tested on stubborn or rusted bolts, this tool is probably more suited as a general tool, an ideal gift. Recommended.

More details from www.lasertools.co.uk