The last Big Healey ever made joins CCA sale
A 1967 Austin Healey 3000 MK III, the very last series production car that rolled off the line at the Abingdon factory, will be auctioned as part of CCA’s two-day mega sale at the Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show on Sunday 2nd April.
Chassis Number HBJ843025 was produced on the 21st December 1967 and first registered to the Donald Healey Motor Company in Warwick with the registration number OAC 656.
It went through two more registered keepers in the Leicester area before the current vendor purchased the car in 1972, cherishing it for the last 45 years.
This BJ8 is an original, right-hand drive manual car that has covered 56,000 miles in 50 years. The car benefitted from a fresh restoration just one year ago and was subject to a bare metal respray in Golden Beige Metallic.
The car is estimated at between £75,000 and £90,000 when it goes under the hammer at the NEC, Birmingham.
Speaking ahead of the auction, classic car specialist at CCA, Richard Greenhalgh, said: “This has got to be the most significant, 'road going' Big Healey on the market today and as such represents an amazing opportunity for classic car collectors. The car has great shut-lines, a deep shine and lots of detail.”
“This is the first time the car has been offered for sale in over 40 years and as such an important and iconic British sports car we expect a significant amount of interest,” added Richard.
The car also comes complete with a large history file, documentation and a Heritage Certificate confirming its status as the final ''Big Healey' ever built.
, Classic Car Sale