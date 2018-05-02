The Best Classic off-road cars
When you think of classic cars, the first cars that come to your head tend to be Ferrari’s, Jaguars or Aston Martins. However, some of the best classic cars are actually off-road vehicles!
Willys-Overland MB
You probably haven’t heard of Willys-Overland, as they haven’t made a car since 1969. The MB was made between 1941-1945 and is known for most famously being the go-to vehicle for the US Army back in World War II. Away from helping the US Army, the Mb was also the original Jeep concept so all the other cars on this list wouldn't be around without it!
Land Rover Defender
Going all the way back to 1948 the Land Rover Defender is a certified classic car! The defender is known for being so reliable it is pretty much invincible. You’ll see them on safari in Africa, Dunes in Dubai or the outback of Australia. The super tough construction has allowed even the original models to still be running today.
Lamborghini LM002
So… Lamborghini in an off-road category is a strange combination. When you think of Lamborghini you think huge orange supercars going 200mph but back in the 80s Lamborghini tested the market and released a 4x4. Although the car doesn't look like anything the modern models, the LM002 still featured a V12 engine from a Contach and had a top speed of 118mph. Not many of these were actually made (just over 300) but in February 2018 Lamborghini released the Urus their latest SUV. Hopefully, they make more than the LM002!
VW Baja Bug
Quite like the Lamborghini, you wouldn’t expect a VW Beetle to be featured in a top off roader’s category but the Baja Bug is the sand dune champion. Lightweight, Small, and excellent traction allows the improved beetle to hit top speeds over sand dunes and down mountain trails. It's not the most capable off-roader on the list but its probably the most versatile.
Hummer H1
When the Americans make something, they tend to go bigger rather than smaller. This is no exception to the rule. The Hummer H1 or Humvee was used in the military for years before its civilian release in 1992. The Hummer also needed a huge engine as it was so big so General Motors had to put at 6.6 Litre V8 Turbo in it. If it wasn’t cool enough, it was also used in Operation Desert Storm and was promoted by Arnold Schwarzenegger!
Mercedes-Benz G Wagon
The Mercedes G-Wagon is now seen as a super luxurious SUV but back in 1979, the boxy German 4x4 was a Land Rover Defender Rival. Mercedes released a bulletproof looking hardtop version and a beach-ready soft-top convertible version. Mercedes also offered many engine options and colours, which was loved by the military before it became a status symbol.
Jeep CJ
Jeep is synonymous with the phrase "off-roader". Used religiously by anyone and everyone in the military. CJ stands for "Civilian Jeep" but the name didn't mean it was any less powerful than the original! Jeeps are now used anywhere in the world from excursions in Iceland
to Seaside cruising, Jeep only makes the best off-roaders.