The best cars for driving instructors

As a driving instructor, you heavily depend on your car, so choosing one that’s reliable, economical and easy to handle is essential. Not only will this car be your office, but it’s likely that it’ll also be your main personal vehicle, so you’ll want to find something that suits both you and your client’s needs. Remember, training to be a driving instructor can be a freeing and rewarding career path, putting you in the driving seat, allowing you to be your own boss, and giving you the flexibility to decide your own hours.

If you’re looking into this career, you’ve probably noticed that there are a variety of different cars on the road used by driving instructors, which has led you to wonder, which are the best cars for the job? Thankfully, we’ve compiled a list of the best cars out there right now, to save you the hassle.

Peugeot 108

If you’re looking for an economical, compact drive, then look no further than the Peugeot 108. They say good things come in small packages and this car is testament to that. You can customise the vehicle to include a range of features, such as stop/start technology, a touch screen display and Bluetooth.

The Peugeot 108 makes the perfect city car, not only because it’ll fit into those tight parking spaces, but also because it makes for a great driving experience for you and your student, being comfortable and agile. The 108 comes with a 1.0 litre, three-cylinder engine, which can provide you with 58.9mpg. You could purchase a brand-new Peugeot 108 from just £11,990, making it a great choice if you’re just starting out as a qualified driving instructor.

Ford Fiesta

The Ford Fiesta requires no introduction and there’s a good reason why UK roads are so highly populated by this smart hatchback. The Fiesta has recently been announced as the UK’s bestselling car of all time. Coming in both diesel and petrol, the car is highly economical, with the diesel edition offering you 64mpg when using the car’s urban cycle feature.

As an instructor, your car will be put through its paces, racking up a healthy mileage and having to execute manoeuvres like the emergency stop, that the typical personal vehicle doesn’t do on a regular basis. Because of this, it’s likely that the Fiesta’s anti-locking braking system (ABS) and emergency brake assist (EBA) will appeal to instructors. The car also receives 5 stars as part of the European New Car Assessment programme (NCAP), making it a reliable and smart choice.

The newest Ford Fiesta comes equipped with the latest in car safety and in-car technology, which is great for the tech-savvy driving instructor, but does come with a heftier price tag than its earlier, more modest models. Prices for a new Ford Fiesta start at £16,600, but with an impressive reputation, it’s not likely to let you down.

Skoda Fabia

A spacious contender that’s reliable, well built and enjoyable to drive is the Skoda Fabia. The Fabia combines simplicity with dependability and could be the perfect car for instructors who want a compact car, but with that little bit of extra room. The car is practical and you can choose from a range of specifications and engine sizes, including a 1.0 litre edition.

The car is fit for purpose, and whilst it doesn’t include some of the frills that its competitors do, like the Volkswagen Polo for example, its affordability makes up for it. Entry-level prices start from under £13,000 and for the added space that this car offers over some of its smaller rivals, it could be the perfect choice if you’re looking for functionality for you and your student driver.