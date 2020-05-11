Tesla And Maintenance: How Does It Work?
Who could have predicted that electric vehicles would require less maintenance
then their combustion engine counterparts? Well, many people knew. Since there is less friction, there is less stress on the engine so less chance of failure of any parts. Thus far less maintenance on worn parts.
Owning an EV is very easy and fuss free these days. The major sticking point for many was the problem with charging. But with faster charge times, more miles per charge and things like a Tesla charging app
, life with an EV is not as challenging as it once was.
In this article, we will go over what the maintenance is like when you own a Tesla.
No more annual maintenance
After years of records from annual check ups for Tesla cars, plus the driving data accumulated from the fleet from around the world, they have a grasp on what these cars need.
Earlier, Tesla needed to have owners bring in their crs for yearly maintenance. There was a checklist that needed to be gone through to make sure the car was operating at its highest potential.
Often, there was no maintenance needed. After all, it doesn’t have a traditional gasoline engine. Yet, owners needed to make sure that all was well. At a cost of money and time to have to leave the car at the shop. And there weren’t many places to bring the vehicle adding more inconvenience.
As needed maintenance
With so much data coming in remotely, there is less of a need to physically bring your car to the dealer. Teslas can be monitored and when there is something that doesn’t look right, that is when it can be brought in for maintenance or repairs.
Now, the only time you will need to bring in your car is on an as needed basis which frees up a lot of time and money. This also means that extended maintenance plans that were optional to purchase are no longer necessary.
The older bumper to bumper inspection was thorough but is now considered over the top based on the data that has been coming in.
This doesn’t mean that your Tesla no longer requires any maintenance. You still need to keep up on things like filters, wheel alignment and balance, and brake fluid tests. This is a far cry from the checkups in the dealership that would also inspect key fobs and wiper blades. An owner’s manual will have all the information on what is needed to look into annually and according to mileage.
If your car does have problems, usually a remote diagnosis can be done thanks to the Internet of Things
. You may be able to avoid bringing it in for service at all. Sometimes the problem can be identified and then you can bring the car in for repairs.
Conclusion
With Tesla still being relatively new and seeing that the technology is very advanced, it made sense that there needed to be some very rigid requirements to make sure it was running well. These days, the technology has caught up and you can enjoy your Tesla fuss free.