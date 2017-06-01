Superb early Series III V12 E-Type will delight at Classic Car Auctions’ June Sale
A glorious 1971 Jaguar E-Type Series III V12 Roadster will wow buyers with its delightful colour combination and superb condition, says Classic Car Auctions ahead of the June Sale at the Warwickshire Exhibition Centre on 10th June.
With only 39,000 miles on the clock, the E-Type is in exceptional condition, and while some serviceable parts have naturally been replaced, the car is mostly original.
Owner Martin Briggs bought the E-Type four years ago from a private collection and immediately took it to Devon classic car specialist Dave Baskerville in Barnstaple. “He went over it and replaced some hoses and bits and then advised me to take it for a long drive to see what else crops up. I did an 800 mile road trip and when I brought it back all they needed to do was fix an electric fan and replace the front wheel bearings,” reveals Martin. “Other than that and the footwell mats and renewed paintwork, the car is pretty much original.”
Apart from the remarkably low mileage, what will delight buyers the most is the striking Jaguar Blue paintwork. After extensive research, Martin discovered that this was an original Jaguar colour specification for Series III E-Types until November 1971. Determined to keep the original colour but needing to refresh it he found the correct colour code (ICI 4385) before it was renewed. The matching interior paintwork remains untouched.
The 5.3 litre V12 E-Type is a UK supplied right-hand drive car with power steering, automatic transmission, matching chassis and engine numbers, and comes with an extensive history and a Jaguar Heritage certificate. The car is estimated to sell for between £70,000 and £80,000 at the Classic Car Auctions June sale which takes place at the Warwickshire Exhibition Centre on 10th June.
“This is an absolutely superb example of an early Series III E-Type,” says consignor Richard Greenhalgh, classic car specialist, Classic Car Auctions. “It’s lovely to drive and has obviously enjoyed caring ownership.”