Stars And Supercars

EX-DAVID GILMOUR FERRARI F40, ELTON JOHN'S NIKITA BENTLEY AND PETER SELLERS' PORSCHE AT BONHAMS FESTIVAL OF SPEED SALE

David Gilmour and Nick Mason collect their 1988 Ferrari F40s from Maranello. Photo from vendor's collection.

On 30 June at Goodwood Festival of Speed, Bonhams will offer a 1988 Ferrari F40 Berlinetta originally owned by Pink Floyd guitarist and platinum-selling solo artist, David Gilmour.

Gilmour joined the band in 1968 as a guitarist and co-lead vocalist, and the group's stratospheric rise to fame began in earnest. By the early 1980s, Pink Floyd had become one of the most critically acclaimed and successful global acts, and by 2012 the band had sold more than 250 million records. Gilmour was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2005 for his services to music and his charity work.

Pictured above with his band mate Nick Mason, the drummer in the legendary rock group, the pair can be seen collecting their matching supercars directly from Maranello following the Modena performance of Pink Floyd's Momentary Lapse of Reason tour in July 1988. The pair then put the twin-turbo V8 engines to the test by blasting them across Europe back to the UK.

Considered by many to be the ultimate supercar, the F40 still has the ability to turn heads nearly three decades later. Its pugnacious and dramatic looks were created with one thing in mind: speed. Aerodynamic aids in the form of its dam-shaped nose and high rear aerofoil do little to dismiss the F40's image as a thinly disguised race car.

1988 Ferrari F40

With its body-contoured seats, stripped-back trim and sliding Plexiglass windows, it is a machine capable of 201mph - similar to the take-off speed of a Eurofighter Typhoon. This example was exhibited on the Pininfarina stand at the International Motor Show in Birmingham when the two musicians returned from their Italian road trip and no doubt attracted much attention.

David Gilmour and his 1988 Ferrari F40 at a Silverstone Track Day circa 1991

Presented in excellent condition, this thoroughly restored F40 represents a rare opportunity to acquire not only an immaculate example of one of the most evocative Ferraris ever built, but one originally owned by a member of one of the world's most influential bands.

Also offered in the sale is a 1985 Bentley Convertible Continental (£90,000-120,000) which was originally owned by Sir Elton John. In his five-decade career, he has sold more than 300 million records, making him one of the best-selling music artists in the world. His 1985 hit song Nikita reached the Top 10 in more than 15 countries, and told the story of a forbidden love during the Cold War. The striking and rare Bentley featured prominently in the music video which was produced by Ken Russell. Delivered new to Elton John, he later changed the registration plate to the personalised 'B20 ELT' still seen on the car today.

1985 Bentley Convertible Continental (£90,000-120,000)

Yet another vehicle in the sale with an illustrious ownership history is the 1978 Porsche 911 Type 930 Turbo Coupé (£60,000-80,000) which was originally owned by Peter Sellers. Sellers first found fame on the radio in The Goon Show, before graduating to the silver screen for appearances in films such as Dr. Strangelove and, perhaps most memorably, as the accident-prone Inspector Clouseau in the Pink Panther series.

Ex-Peter Sellers 1978 Porsche 911 Type 930 Turbo Coupé (£60,000-80,000)

This Porsche is one of the last cars owned by Sellers before his death in 1980, and underwent a comprehensive rebuild in 2016 in the hands of a marque specialist. The car has a good patina (it is believed to still have the same paintwork as when delivered new to Sellers), starts on the button and drives beautifully. This is the first occasion on which the car has come to market since 1987, making this a very rare opportunity to acquire a well-documented example of the iconic Porsche 911 Turbo originally owned by one of Britain's best-loved comic actors.