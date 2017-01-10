Silverstone Classic roars into London

The world’s biggest classic motor racing festival is coming to London, with confirmation that the Silverstone Classic (28-30 July) will be on pole position at next month’s inaugural Historic Motorsport International, staged at ExCeL from 23-26 February.

Highlighting the sheer scale and far-reaching appeal of the annual Classic, the mammoth meeting’s presence in the capital will be substantial. The extensive display will not only be one of the largest within the new HMI show but will also be a real magnet for the tens of thousands of thirsty visitors and exhibitors as the legendary Scarf and Goggles pub makes a guest appearance at the social centre of the whole event.

Come the final weekend in July, the vast Silverstone estate will be overflowing with attractions, activities, displays, car clubs, entertainment, shops, aviation and live music at a vast three-day event where the racing is only one magical part of the full story.

That said, the unrivalled on-track action remains right at the Classic’s heart and brings together all of the finest historic classes in Europe. With more than 1,000 entries – the biggest for any classic race meeting on the planet – the sizeable showcase at ExCeL will feature a handful of the evocative grids racing as part of the schedule at this summer’s packed Silverstone Classic.

Iconic race cars that are regulars to the Classic that have already been confirmed for display at HMI include a scarlet 1960 Ferrari Dino 246 – an example of the final front-engined car to win a Grand Prix – an iconic JPS Lotus 87 DFV-powered F1 car from the FIA Masters Historic Formula One Championship, the Ross Brawn Jaguar XJR14 Group C prototype which holds the Silverstone Classic lap record plus a standout pre-war Bentley from the eye-catching Kidston Trophy grid. These will be joined by one of the Austin A35s that, come July, will be raced by star-studded teams of professionals and celebrities.

Illustrating the full scale of the Classic, a large screen will broadcast highlights of last year’s record-breaking event while show-goers will be able to enjoy a pint of Silverstone Real Ale at the legendary Scarf & Goggles pub – the popular destination for refreshments on the JET Village Green at the Silverstone Classic – which will help show-goers enjoy a real flavour of the Classic at HMI.

“This wonderful opportunity to bring the Silverstone Classic to London was just too good for us to ignore,” said Nick Wigley, CEO of Silverstone Classic organiser Goose Live Events. “Hats off to Brand Events for launching this exciting new Historic Motorsport International alongside the flourishing London Classic Car Show at ExCel. The appeal of classic motor sport has never been greater, and we are certain that all those coming to the show will be excited by all that the Silverstone Classic has to offer.”

Those that are impressed by what they see at the Show will still have the opportunity to take full advantage of Early Bird tickets for the Silverstone Classic which are available until the end of March. Adult admission starts from just £35 and the cost of the three-day weekend ticket has been frozen at £99 if purchased before the end of March. Family tickets, camping and VIP Hospitality packages are also available. All tickets must be booked in advance of the event.