Show Goers Selsey

Here at Classiccarmag.net we are looking to feature several of the major events this coming season but we are also keen to view your local groups and the cars that are on show. My first event of 2018 couldn’t be much further south; the Manhood Peninsular stretches right down to Selsey and the local Golf Club offer a venue for the Manhood Classic Car Enthusiasts. These are hardy folk and meet on the third Sunday of every month at East Beach car park Selsey, right by the sea, whatever the weather.
At 7.30pm on the first Thursday of each month they also offer the chance to have a beer and a natter at the local Sidlesham Football Club. Their main summer show takes place at School Lane on the 18th August and will see 250 cars, bikes and commercials on display. Also, five times a year the Selsey Golf Club provides a lovely backdrop to around 100 cars with prizes for the best three at each gathering. In 2018 the dates remaining are 27th May/30th Sept and the finale 25th November.
It was at the golf club I caught up with around 60 classics on a dull and rather cold March morning. Variety was on the menu with plenty to admire including a tasty Riley Elf and Americana including a massive Galaxy 500 and the beast of early speedsters an American LaFrance. An immaculate Landie and a Fiat 124 that wears a very technicolour coat cleverly ‘dreamed up’ sat alongside Moggies, Mini’s and a 2.8 Capri. All age groups are welcomed from vintage to modern classics and the hospitality on offer is above average with both breakfast and lunch options. Enjoy the passion shown by the folk on the very south coast and for more details about this very friendly group go to; https://www.manhoodclassiccars.com/.
If you want to promote your local club just send us the details and a few images and we will be happy to include them in future Show Goer features at http://classiccarmag.net/ plus our very popular Facebook page.