Should You Drive or Get a Taxi When Visiting a City?
The answer to this depends on which city you’re in. The black cab is an iconic part of our capital city and probably one of the first things that comes to mind for any tourist visiting any of our cities in the UK. However, it may be more difficult than you may think to find a suitable taxi.
We’ve created this infographic to show you the best and worst places to find a taxi in England and Wales, so you can decide whether to drive or catch a taxi when you visit.
The Best Cities to Get a Taxi
Cab Direct have researched how many taxis there are in relation to people in each of the main cities in England and Wales. These have been ranked to help us find the cities where it’ll be easiest for you to jump in a taxi.
If you’re heading to London, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool or Portsmouth then you’re in luck – they’re in the top five in the list of the best cities to catch a taxi. The first four are also appear in the list of best places to catch a wheelchair-accessible taxi, along with Coventry. Forget about driving when visiting these cities – enjoy a stress-free taxi ride instead!
The Cities Where You Should Drive
So, which cities appear at the bottom of our lists? Swansea proved to be the worst place to get a taxi, with only one vehicle per 439 people.
For wheelchair-accessible taxis, there was a huge difference between the best and worst. London was at the top of the list with one vehicle for every 304 people. In contrast, Darlington had only one wheelchair-accessible vehicle for a staggering 11,694 people and Oldham were close behind with one per 11,294 people.
