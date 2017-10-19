Shelsley Walsh Set For Roger Albert Clark Rally
Two spectator stages at the Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb will get the 2017 Roger Albert Clark Rally off to a spectacular start on Friday 10 November.
Shelsley Walsh in Worcestershire is the world’s oldest motor sport venue using its original course and was first used in 1905. However, the rally will mark a first in the history of the world-famous venue with the Brightwells Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb Special Stages.
Welsh forests
Before the rally heads into the Welsh forests, the cars will tackle two special stages on the famous hill climb course. It is believed to be the first time in the venue’s 112-year history that Shelsley has been used competitively downhill.
Following event documentation at Brightwells in Leominster on Thursday, the rally cars will gather at Shelsley Walsh for the start of the rally from around 0900hrs on Friday. The cars will tackle two special stages, both run at 30-second starts, ensuring around three hours of rally action. The first stage will start at 0949hrs.
Kennel Bend
The opening stage will run from the hill startline to the finish and the second stage will run back down the hill before turning left at Kennel Bend to finish on the gravel access road across the top of the main spectator car park. Several chicanes will be added to the hill to control speed on the descent. Cars will complete both stages in batches of 25 cars.
As well as almost non-stop action on the hill, Shelsley will feature the official rally start, a service area in the main paddock, a re-group control in the orchard as well as the usual catering and toilet facilities.
Ford Escort Mk2 driver Alan Walker (car number 14) is one of the few drivers in the rally with previous experience of competing on the famous hill. “I’ve been going to Shelsley for years, since I was a little boy,” said Walker. “I competed there in the summer when I shared the Westfield of Jez Rogers, who will be co-driving on the Roger Albert Clark Rally for Simon Webster. It is a fantastic venue and it is the perfect place to start the rally. Running the stage downhill will be a big challenge and I’m really looking forward to it. It will be great for the rally.”
Brightwells Shelsley
Tickets for the Brightwells Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb Special Stages are now on sale via the event website site (www.racrally.org) at a price of £5 per adult, or tickets can be purchased on the gate. Children under 15 will be admitted free of charge. Public access and parking is via Gate C, which is the first gate on the right when approaching from the north. To get to Shelsley Walsh, just follow the permanent brown road signs.
To keep up to date with Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club news, you can become a club member for £15 annually. This will give you about 20 newsletters over the year plus lots of other news and membership details are available from the new club web site at www.racrally.org