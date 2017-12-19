Sharing Classics – Here’s Mine, Show us Yours
As classiccarmag.net continues to gain many new regular readers, it is surprising how varied we all are in our choice of era and style. Taking this further, we are introducing ‘The Readers Classic’. It doesn’t require pages of detail just an image or two and when, where and why; then we want to display your preference as our ‘Facebook’ header picture for others to enjoy. If you can remember having to get out of your chair to change the TV channel, then your first car will certainly be of classic vintage. Also, what was your favourite classic, let’s be honest we all have one machine that we recollect only through rose tinted glasses. Why not share those memories with other CCMag.net followers? All these ideas resulted in a rummage through various cupboards in my house; a chance to blow dust from long forgotten photo albums and bring some motoring memories
back.
My First Time
It was 1980, she was already a classic and had the patina (rust) to prove it; for me at 18 the Anglia wouldn’t have necessarily been my first option but dad ‘treated me’ to the tune of £25. Not that I was ungrateful, he spent many weekends trying to revive the ancient paintwork and the restoration called upon my cousin (working for the AA at the time) making a trip from Northampton to London for a mechanical once over. I lavished gallons of turtle wax on her freshly painted white exterior, inside it was always spotless and I treated the 1200 Super with love and patience; right up to the point I hit a Cortina up the boot in Hounslow, following which she returned to the painter to be ‘straightened out’. Not deterred we stuck together, even when the MOT tester confirmed that although the top looked impressive the bottom was rotten. Not willing to sacrifice this Ford, my savings were offered in full, along with some of dads, to a man with a mig welder. We went around the clock together and over 4 years my ‘Anglebox’ only failed me once; how did I repay this loyalty? I dumped her for the smooth lines of a Triumph 1500. Big mistake, as this deceptive beauty required a new engine within weeks; what a mug! The Anglia went on to give its new owner (a neighbour) several more years and 40k miles of trouble free motoring; before the floor fell out again.
Current Love
A family friend enquired if I could assist in collecting his brother-in-laws Morris Minor from a lockup in Tooting; evidentially, after having the same owner for the past twenty years its reliability was suspect having only covered a mere 1,000 miles. By the time I completed the long journey home I had purchased ‘Daisy’ (not my idea, it already had a name) and set about returning this original 1961 gem to her former glory. This three owner convertible came complete with ‘War & Peace’ sized file of paperwork; every year serviced and MOT’d regardless of minimal mileage covered. No doubt I enjoyed a ‘major Minor moment’ spending the next six months chasing perfection; not an easy task when panel gaps were never great from the factory, so half a century on, improvement was unlikely. Undaunted I filled the ‘rustnest’ hidden beneath the GB sticker on the boot and located a bonnet that hadn’t been stood on by a football hooligan; then paid out for someone competent enough to lavish gallons of Old English White upon dent free primed panels. The engine bay was never as clean, even when she left Cowley and mother used all her upholstery skills to re stuff the bright red seats. Mechanically it was no expense spared, re-cored radiator, electronic ignition, oil filter conversion and full brake replacement plus so much more, the invoices double the prolific file this car enjoys. Did I get carried away? Yes, but was it worth it? I think so; ok this Morris may not be the most stylish of classic cars and she is certainly not unique. Also, the original 948cc motor is never going to impress leaving the pub car park, whilst the braking distances require the forethought of a psychic. The phrase ‘macho’ has never been thrown at the ‘Moggie’ especially in its top down version but all of these are Minor issues and largely irrelevant when Daisy and I poodle along country lanes, waving at complete strangers, roof down with the wind bothering my bald patch. It’s what owning a classic is all about and whilst some may not feel comfortable sharing their feelings in such graphic terms, especially about a machine, you can share a photo of your first car or your all-time favourite (preferably
both). Just use the message icon on the Facebook page or via email to info@classiccarmag.net and send your details including the images you want to share with fellow enthusiasts.
Grant Ford for classiccarmag.net