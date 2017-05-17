Route announced for Roger Albert Clark Rally
The organisers of the Roger Albert Clark Rally have revealed a record-breaking 300-stage mile route for the 10-13 November event. The initial plan was for a route of 280 stage miles but the competitor response has prompted an extended rally at the same entry fee.
The confirmed route will make the Roger Albert Clark the longest special stage rally in Britain for 22 years. Not since the 1995 Network Q RAC Rally, which featured 317 stage miles, has a UK special stage rally taken in 300 stage miles. The current Wales Rally GB has a competitive route of around 200 stage miles.
The 32-special stage four-day rally will feature legs in Wales, Kielder and Scotland from November 10-13. The breakdown of competitive mileage in the event includes 44 miles in Wales on Friday, 95 miles in Southern Kielder on Saturday, 94 miles in Scotland on Sunday and a final sting in the tail of 68 miles in the central block of Kielder on Monday morning. The concluding leg will feature two 20-mile and two 12-mile stages.
Rally manager Colin Heppenstall said: “We were originally planning 280 stage miles but the high level of competitor interest has allowed us to increase this to 300, but still for the published entry fee of £3500.” Already the organisers have received 133 entry deposits for 120 places on the rally.
Heppenstall has already driven the entire competitive route and is delighted with the road conditions. “Every day will have at least one stage of 14 miles and we’re covering the best gravel rallying areas in the country. Each region has distinct characteristics.”
The provisional 2017 R.A.C. Rally route
Friday November 10
Start: Shelsley Walsh
SS1 Brightwells Shelsley Walsh Hillclimb 1
SS2 Brightwells Shelsley Walsh Hillclimb 2
SS3 Radnor 1
SS4 Epynt 1
SS5 Epynt 2
SS6 Radnor 2
End of leg: Leominster
Saturday November 11
Re-start: Carlisle
SS7 Shepherdshield 1
SS8 Whitehill 1
SS9 Roughside 1
SS10 Shepherdshield 2
SS11 Whitehill 2
SS12 Roughside 2
SS13 Ogre Hill 1
SS14 Harwood 1
SS15 Ogre Hill 2
SS16 Harwood 2
End of leg: Carlisle
Sunday November 12
Re-start: Carlisle
SS17 Greskine 1
SS18 Ae East 1
SS19 Ae West 1
SS20 Greskine 2
SS21 Ae East 2
SS22 Ae West 2
SS23 Twiglees 1
SS24 Castle O’Er 1
SS25 Craik
SS26 Twiglees 2
SS27 Castle O’Er 2
End of leg: Carlisle
Monday November 13
Re-start: Carlisle
SS28 Newcastleton
SS29 Chapelstone Fell 1
SS30 Falstone 1
SS31 Chapelstone Fell 2
SS32 Falstone 2
End of rally: Kielder Waterside
To keep up to date with Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club news, you can become a club member for £15 annually. This will give you about 20 newsletters over the year plus lots of other news and membership details are available from the new club web site at www.racrally.org.