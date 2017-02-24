Roger Albert Clark Rally News

Colin Heppenstall Rally Manager said: “It is unfortunate that after discussions over the last six months the Commission has chosen this course of action at this late stage in the organisation of the event.”

Heppenstall continued: “Even though this is a great disappointment to the organisers in not being able to bring the four-day motor sport spectacular into Yorkshire, I particularly feel for the local community, guest houses and restaurants who will be losing upwards of £200,000 income at a time of year that is normally quiet for tourism.”

The event has already identified a completely different route for the Saturday leg and the event will still be offering competitors a total stage mileage of around 280, but unfortunately this won’t include anything within the Yorkshire forests.

Full route details are due to be announced in March.