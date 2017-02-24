Revolutionising the Way People Buy Cars
The internet has completely revolutionised the way people shop in recent times. People can now shop from the comfort of their own home and whenever they like for just about anything. Shopping online instead of on the high street enables customers to browse a greater variety of products and find the best deals - they can then get these goods delivered straight to their door within just a few days.
The Current Situation
The way in which people shop for cars has also been transformed thanks to the internet. When you are in the market for a new automobile, you no longer have to keep your eyes peeled on the streets, ask your friends and flick through the classifieds.
You simply search for the car that you desire and compare prices from dealers up and down the country. You can then arrange to go and see the vehicle to give it an inspection
and take it for a test drive. Like eCommerce, the gigantic range that this provides ensures that you should be able to find what you are looking for and get a good price.
The Future
Soon, you will not only be able to browse automobiles on the world wide web but actually buy and pay for them online. Popular French manufacturer Peugeot recently announced that they will be launching an Order Online platform in 2017. They will become the first manufacturer to enable customers to complete every step of the transaction from their own home and order fully customised vehicles.
How Will It Work?
The process will work by the consumer first picking the model and selecting variables such as colour, engine, trim and optional extras. Next, you will even be able to part-exchange your current vehicle by providing details which will provide an instant valuation. You then select the finance package you want and a calculator will allow you to change deposit, monthly payments and terms. Finally, you choose whether you want the car delivered or you want to pick it up from a linked dealership, like Robins & Day
. You then complete the order and you will soon be behind the wheel of your new automobile.
As such a straightforward and easy process, it is easy to see many consumers opting for this path instead of visiting a dealership. However, there will always be motorists who want to test drive and physically view the car in person too, so this will always be an option.
This is an enormous step for the motor industry and it becomes yet another purchase that you can make entirely online.