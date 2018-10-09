Rare 1968 Ford Anglia is donated to the British Motor Museum!
A rare 1968 Ford Anglia 123E Super has been kindly donated to the British Motor Museum by Chris and Michael Gates. The car, which is in fantastic condition with only 32,000 miles on the clock, has been in their family since new and was originally owned by Chris's Grandmother. It is now located on the Time Road as part of the permanent collection to be enjoyed by thousands of visitors to the Museum.
This more powerful version of the Anglia joined the range in 1962 and was known as the Anglia Super. The Super used a larger 1198cc (1200) version of the standard Anglia engine and enjoyed improved performance as a result. The new model also had a two-tone paint scheme which consisted of a side stripe and roof panel painted in a contrasting colour. Other "extras" included full wheel trims, better interior trim, a new front grille and extra badges. The Anglia Super lasted in production with the basic models until the new Escort appeared in 1967.
Stephen Laing, Curator stated, “We would like to thank Chris and Michael Gates for this very kind donation which guarantees the cars future and makes it available for everyone to enjoy. The Anglia is one of the favourite British family cars of the 1960s so I’m sure many of our visitors will connect with it. It was probably the first car I travelled in as my parents owned an Anglia when I was born!”
The British Motor Museum frequently get offered items of all shapes and sizes. However not every car offered to the Museum is accepted, especially if it’s something similar or a duplicate. The Museum has strict procedures about what it can accept to ensure the car is right for the collection and there is adequate space for it.
