Race Retro Launches Pride Of The Paddock Competition
Race Retro, the international historic motorsport show, has launched a brand new competition for private owners of racing and rally cars. Held at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, from 24 – 26 February, Race Retro’s Pride of the Paddock will see visitors pick their favourite sporting vehicle from the line-up of finalists.
Acting Show Director Lee Masters said: “This year’s Race Retro will feature more cars than ever before and part of that will be this fantastic display from private owners who want to show their racing and rally cars.”
Any car that has competed in a race or rally at any level is eligible to enter along with high spec replicas of racing and rally cars from historic motorsport. Modified cars will be considered alongside their original counterparts.
The three cars with the most visitor votes will be awarded first, second or third place respectively on the final day of the show. The winning car will be invited back to next year’s event along with the possibility of being invited to display at Race Retro’s sister events; Practical Classics Classic Car & Restoration Show and The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show.
To enter, email your contact details along with the year, make and model of your vehicle, details of the car’s sporting history, as well as two images to andrea@poppyseedmedia.co.uk
. Entries close on 10th
February.
The Pride of the Paddock competition will reside in the transformed Hall 4, which the new organisers have heavily invested in with draping and heating to make it a more workable part of the exhibition. This hall will also host a café and meeting area as well as the Trader Village and Autojumble.
Tickets are now on sale for Race Retro, held from 24th
to 26th
February 2017 at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, with free parking and a free show guide for all visitors. For the latest updates and ticket information, visit www.raceretro.com
