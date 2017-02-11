Pirelli Announces BHRC Prize Fund
Pirelli has announced an £8000 prize package for this year’s Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship.
Pirelli will present vouchers for £500, £300 and £200 for the first three overall registered contenders on each of the eight rounds of the championship. The vouchers will be redeemable against Pirelli tyres.
The award scheme will be open to registered BHRC contenders who commit to running Pirelli tyres on all rounds of the 2017 championship and display Pirelli logos on all four corners of the car. Crews will also be required to wear Pirelli podium caps and Pirelli bobble hats when appropriate.
“This is a tremendous boost for the BHRC and we are very grateful to Pirelli for making this award scheme possible,” said championship manager Colin Heppenstall.
The 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship starts on the Red Kite Stages on Sunday 19 February and more details are available from www.redkitestages.co.ukTags:British Historic Rally Championship
