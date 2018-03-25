Paintless Dent Removal Training – A good career choice?
The paintless dent removal industry (PDR) has been in existence for more than three decades, yet only a small number of people know about it. Over the years, the industry has progressed technologically. It can be difficult to select a trainer given that there are no set standards in the industry. It is, therefore, important to learn and understand what to expect in a paintless dent removal training session
.
Research Online for Training Classes
First, it is of the essence to understand that the market is saturated with techs, informed and uninformed, all ready to take new learners through PDR
. As such, ensuring that the trainer has industry certification in PDR is a must. The trainer must be industry certified; not just a self-proclaimed paintless dent repair expert. In the US, the organizations responsible for certifying trainers are PDR Nation and Vale. Be sure to get your training from a trainer certified by one of the two. A certified company will be bold enough to furnish their trainers' names and certification numbers. Getting your training from a certified professional equips you appropriately.
Understand that the number of qualified trainers is small and, therefore, focusing on reputation is also very important. It is not the number of graduates produced that matter, but the quality. The reputation of trainees in the industry should reflect that of an institution. This is achievable when you know of good PDR technicians you can reference from.
What does the PDR Package Include?
With the right automotive tools, you get to reach more clients and net bigger grosses. The following are some of the packages you can choose from.
Commercial Set Comes with 55 Tools
This is an everyday repair package designed for PDR techs. They are similar to the pro-set and specialty tools. Some of the tools you find here include rattip picks, Bladetip picks, bracewires, and J-Hooks.
PRO Set Comes with 30 Tools
It is a well-rounded group of repair tools meant for the professional PRD tech. It allows the user to repair the most difficult areas such as standard, hail, and advanced repairs. Its most desirable tools include dealer-geared window, door tools, and Z-bars.
PRO set that comes with 70 Paintless Tools
This set is designed for the professional dent repair technician and comes with a wide range of desirable tools, including the dealer-geared window, flatbars, and blade picks, among others. It features the proper tool that allows you to repair very difficult areas of any vehicle. Besides, it guarantees access to every type of dent.
The Prices
Because PDR is priced differently, this can be a difficult aspect and so, you need to beware of bundle packages. The best way to go about it is by pricing travel and the training tools separately. Quality trainers have an interest in mentoring future techs and not making profits from them. PDR training prices may vary, depending but not limited to date, location, equipment inclusion, and course length. For a 7 day course, you are most likely to pay about 2,500 dollars. That will include glue puller set, hood stand, trip air and hotel, 75pc PDR equipment package, and a pre-trainer.
Remember, it can only take a master instructor to take every student up the learning curve to stand out as a successful technician in PDR.