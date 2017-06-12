Opulent Bentleys And Luxurious Rolls-Royces At Bonhams Festival Of Speed Sale

The sublime 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Sedanca de Ville (£750,000-900,000) and historic 1957 Aston Martin DB 2/4 Mark II Prototype MKIII ‘DP193’ (£300,000-500,000)

On Friday 30 June, Bonhams will once again return to the Tapestry Lawn at Goodwood House for its annual Festival of Speed auction, which will see some of the finest luxury and collectors’ motor cars offered for sale, including examples from Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar and Rolls-Royce. Hailed by The Autocar magazine in 1930 as ‘motoring in its very highest form,’ thewas the largest-engined and arguably fastest motor car made in the UK at the time of its release in 1930, capable of ‘100mph without noise’ according to Bentley’s advertising. In fact, the 8-Litre remained the fastest production model offered by the British marque until the R-Type Continental appeared more than 20 years later. Theexample offered by Bonhams is the 59th of its type produced, with unique and sublime Sedanca de Ville coachwork by H J Mulliner. The car is the very last word in luxury motoring, with appointments including a cocktail cabinet, vanity unit and fold-away occasional seats. This is the sole survivor of the six Sedanca-bodied 8-Litres built, and benefits from a concours quality restoration. A unique and magnificent vehicle with which to celebrate Bentley’s centenary in 2019. (£750,000-900,000).

The interior of the 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Sedanca de Ville (£750,000-900,000)

Another motor car offered is not just fit for a king, but a king of kings.was originally owned by His Highness the Maharana (meaning king of kings in Hindi) Sir Fateh Singh Bahadur of Udaipur, G.C.S.I. After leaving India, the car began its worldwide journey, with owners in Pakistan, South Africa and the UK. Approximately 4 years ago, a complete restoration of the Rolls was completed; every nut and bolt had been removed and the body was rebuilt to its original Hooper configuration. A truly exemplary motor car with a fascinating history, and reported to be running as smoothly as it first did more than a century ago.

The Rolls from Rajputana’, a 1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Silver Ghost Open Tourer (£300,000-400,000)

Widely considered by connoisseurs as the prettiest of the 1950s DB cars, thewas also the first production Aston Martin to sport the now instantly recognizable signature grill. The example offered by Bonhams is the very first MKIII created, and remained at the works for approximately two years, often used to ferry works drivers to and from the pub! This prototype was used by Second World War Spitfire pilot and legendary motoring broadcaster Raymond Baxter in the 1958 Monte Carlo Rally, and won the Speed Section in the Monte Carlo harbor. In single ownership for the past thirty years, this(£300,000-500,000) is entirely unspoiled and offered in original condition – an opportunity for a keen collector to acquire the very first example of what developed into a significant Aston Martin model.

1957 Aston Martin DB 2/4 MkII Prototype Mk III DP 193 (£300,000-500,000) and 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (£850,000-950,000)