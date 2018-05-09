One of the last-ever Ford Capris drives into Barons sale
Ford’s famous advertising slogan for the Capri said it was ‘The car you’ve always promised yourself’. Now classic car fans have the chance to fulfil that promise, as one of the last Capris ever made is going under the hammer at Barons’ British Heritage, Classic and Sports Cars sale at Sandown Park on Tuesday 5th June.
The Capri 280 Brooklands was a special edition model, introduced by Ford late in 1986 to end the iconic model on a high. 1038 were built in total, and the 1987 car on offer at Barons is number 75 from the final 100 of that production run. Finished in the original Brooklands metallic green with red and white pin striping, it is in excellent condition inside and out. Gearbox, engine and rear axle are still the originals, and the vendor has kept the car garaged for the last 22 years, driving it regularly but only in good weather. This stylish, powerful car has covered just 72,000 miles in 31 years and, at £22,000-£29,000 is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a highly collectable example of one of Britain’s most cherished classics.
Barons is still accepting entries for the sale, which follows hot on the heels of the auction house’s hugely successful Spring Classic last month. Other entries consigned to date include the perfect car for summer motoring. The lovely 1961 Triumph TR3A comes complete with original green registration book and an extract from records of the Standard Motor Company giving details of its build date and time, destination etc. Estimate: £18,000-£23,000.
Another splendid British classic is the 1969 Daimler V8 250 that has travelled less than 2,000 miles since 2009. A very pretty car, it’s an older restoration with a fine patina. Estimate: £9,000-£12,000.