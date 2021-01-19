Off-Road With Clarkson, Hammond & May

Behind the Scenes of Their “Rock and Roll” World Tour

By Phillipa Sage

Published by Ad Lib | 1 April 2021

Paperback Original £8.99 | ISBN 9781913543723

For over 12 years Phillipa Sage worked alongside Clarkson, Hammond and May as their PA, gofer and fixer where she saw the boys at their best and, hilariously, at their worst. A closet petrol head, Phillipa started working in the motor industry on live events over 20 years ago and first worked with Jeremy Clarkson and Andy Wilman (formerly Top Gear and now the Grand Tour’s Executive Producer) in 1997. She proved to be a loyal, trusted friend and colleague to all the presenters—from back in the beginning with Tiff Needell and Quentin Wilson—to the now infamous trio of Clarkson, Hammond and May, and became a key member of what became known as ‘The Bubble’, the exclusive, dysfunctional working family that toured the world.

With an enormous budget, they travelled like rock stars—with super cars, yachts, private jets, helicopters and five-star wining and dining—taking their unique brand of motoring madness to 18 countries, 31 cities and to over 2 million fans in arenas and at festivals from New Zealand to Norway. Supported by a large crew and their personal entourage, Clarkson, Hammond and May, when not performing in their extraordinary, high octane, live action, motoring theatre, indulged in extravagant holidays. They and their ‘Bubble’ family relaxed in luxury resorts or private houses entertaining themselves with pool parties, drinking, heli-sightseeing, drinking, private motorboat cruises, drinking, jet skiing, sailing, drinking and eating, and drinking.

In Off-Road with Clarkson, Hammond & May, Phillipa shares the tour highs, lows and laughter of three incredibly talented, stupid and naughty boys.

Phillipa Sage worked in the motoring industry for over 20 years, supporting, producing and managing live events for the marketing departments of major motor manufacturers and went on to become a key member of the production team for Top Gear Live. She was also part of the crew who produced The Grand Tour for Amazon, working on the pilot and their first film abroad in Jordan. Phillipa went on to have a personal relationship with Jeremy Clarkson and they officially became a couple in 2011. Their relationship ended in 2017.

Phillipa lives in Hertfordshire with her son Alfie, 2 dogs, 2 ponies, 7 ducks, 1 chicken, 1 cockerel, 1 guinea pig and an old Range Rover Vogue.