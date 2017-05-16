Nostalgic Banbury Run to celebrate its 69th year!
Celebrating its 69th
year, the Vintage Motor Cycle Club Banbury Run
will take place at the British Motor Museum on Sunday 18 June. Around 500 Veteran and Vintage motorcycles will ride out from the Museum on various circular routes. Regarded as the largest gathering of pre-1931 motorcycles & 3-wheelers in the world, the Banbury Run is
aimed at those who enjoy the thrill of riding with other Vintage, Veteran & Pioneer bikes.
In addition to the Run, there will also be Club and Trade Stands, Autojumble pitches and special interest displays within the Museum grounds. Camping is also available on the Saturday and Sunday night.
Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum stated “Celebrating its 69th anniversary just goes to prove how popular the Banbury Run is! Watching hundreds of
vintage and veteran motorcycles ride out together is a fantastic spectacle and we look forward to its milestone anniversary in 2018.”
The Museum will be open from 9am – 5pm with the Run beginning at 10am. Riders will start at 5 per minute. Spectator tickets for the Run cost £8 in advance or £10 on the day for adults and concessions, children cost £8 advance or £9 on the day. All tickets include entry to the Museum and Collections Centre.
To find out more about the Banbury Run visit www.banbury-run.co.uk
, for more information on the British Motor Museum please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk
or call 01926 641188.