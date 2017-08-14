Next TV date for 2017 BHRC
The TV coverage of rounds five and six of the Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship will first be screened on Thursday 17 August at 4.50pm on Motorsport TV.
The programme will then be repeated at 1.10pm on Friday 18 August and at 2.40am on Friday 19 August. Motorsport TV is available on Sky channel 447 and Virgin Media channel 545.
The third programme in the schedule will cover two fast and furious asphalt events as the leading championship contenders headed to Ireland for the ALMC Stages and then to Epynt in Wales for the Harry Flatters Rally. Rob Smith and Alun Cook won in Ireland while Jason Pritchard and Phil Clarke kept their bid for a hat-trick of BHRC titles alive with a hard-earned victory in Wales after a tremendous four-way lead battle.
While the championship will again feature in regular dedicated programmes on Motorsport TV, an increasing focus is being placed onto on-line content, including mini-features, editorials, previews and swift post-event summaries. This content will be available via social media and YouTube.
Filming and TV production for the BHRC is again being handled by the team at Special Stage. Support for coverage of the 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship comes from TV partners Chris Browne Builders, Dunkin’ Donuts, Keighley Transit Centre, Rally and Competition Equipment and Sherwood Engines.