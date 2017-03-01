New Momentum For HSCC Classic Racing Cars
A pre-season test day and the chance to race on the street circuit at Pau in France are among the new initiatives for the Historic Sports Car Club’s Classic Racing Car category in 2017.
The Classic Racing Car category is open to single-seater racing cars of the 1960s and early 1970s, including Formula 2 cars up to 1971, 1-litre Formula 3 cars up to 1970, 1600cc Formula 3 cars from up to 1973, Formula Atlantic cars up to 1971 and Formula Libre cars from up to 1971.
The UK calendar for Classic Racing Cars takes in ten races at seven events, including the Grand Prix tracks at Silverstone and Brands Hatch and the Oulton Park Gold Cup in late August.
In addition to the UK dates, the cars have an invitation to run alongside Historic Formula 2 cars at the non-championship race at Pau (27/28 May), offering drivers a rare chance to compete on this spectacular and historic track.
The Classic Racing Car season will kick off with a pre-season test session at Mallory Park on Wednesday 12 April. All CRC drivers are encouraged to attend and 1-litre Historic F3 cars will also be welcome.
The 2017 Classic Racing Car calendar is:
Wednesday April 12, Mallory Park test day
Saturday May 20, Silverstone GP
Saturday/Sunday May 27/28, Pau
Saturday/Sunday June 17/18, Cadwell Park (double-header)
Sunday July 2, Brands Hatch GP
Saturday/Sunday August 5/6, Croft (double-header)
Monday August 28, Oulton Park
Saturday September 23, Snetterton (double-header)
Saturday October 21, Silverstone National
