New Keis Ladies Heated Bodywarmer
Tailor-made for women motorcyclists and featuring the latest Micro Carbon Fibre heat technology, the new Keis B501W Premium Heated Ladies Bodywarmer delivers warmth when you need it most without the weight and bulk often associated with heated garments.
New for the 2018/19 season, the B501W uses the latest Micro Carbon-fibre heat generation technology for an even spread of controllable, reliable warmth.
Heating panels feature at the front and back so warmth is delivered to the body's core. The collar is also heated to give welcome relief to the neck - often left more exposed to cold in the gap between helmet and riding jacket.
The breathable and lightweight softshell fabric construction - combined with the thin Micro Carbon Fibre heat panels - means the B501W can be worn comfortably, even under close-fitting riding jackets.
It’s also tailored for a snug and flattering fit and has stretch panels running the full length of each side for complete freedom of movement on and off the bike.
Designed for Dual-Power supply, the B501W comes with everything needed to run direct from the motorcycle’s 12v battery (current draw is only 1.5A so it won’t overload the charging system).
Alternatively, it can be powered by either the Keis 2600mAh or the 5200mAh Li-Ion rechargeable portable battery pack (sold as an optional extra) for use anywhere, anytime.
Built-in connection plugs allow for the integration of Keis heated gloves, trousers and insoles, for all-over warmth, and there are integrated pockets for cables and controller to keep everything neat and tidy.
The Keis B510W comes in sizes 6-16 and retails at £150- including VAT. The optional portable Li-Ion rechargeable battery packs sell from £49-.
For details on the full range of Keis heated clothing, visit www.keisapparel.co.uk or call 01256 704909.