New Epsom Classic Car Rally Set For Epsom’s Investec Derby Day
Veteran
, vintage and classic vehicle enthusiasts will be given a unique chance to enjoy the thrills of Britain’s richest horse race as part of a brand-new event at Epsom’s Investec Derby Day fixture.
The Jockey Club has teamed up with exhibition organiser Mortons Media Group to launch the Epsom Classic Car Rally, to be held at the iconic venue on the same day as the prestigious Investec Derby encounter – Saturday, June 3.
Taking place on the infield at the famous Tattenham Corner, the rally will allow classic car owners and their passengers to park up and enjoy the day’s racing while exploring a host of stunning vehicles on display, along with a select group of specialist exhibitors and clubs.
Entry to the rally must be booked in advance and costs just £29 per car. Those taking part must arrive between 7.30am and 9.30am.
Attendees will have access to the middle of the course which is the setting for The Hill – a famous area of Epsom that includes music, market stalls and a funfair that all run throughout race day.
Those interested in registering their classic car for the event can do so by visiting epsomclassicrally.co.uk or calling Mortons’ customer services team on 01507 529529.
For Mortons, the rally expands on the trio of Footman James Bristol Classic Car Shows the company currently organises at Somerset’s Royal Bath & West – those events running alongside a host of motorcycle and other hobbyist exhibitions on the company’s calendar.
The classic rally will be the first of its kind to take place at Epsom on Investec Derby Day in the history of the event, the first running of the premier Group One flat race having occurred more than 200 years ago in 1780.