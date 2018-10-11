NEC Classic – Meguiar’s Club Showcase Finalists Revealed
Once again, this year’s Meguiar’s Club Showcase has attracted a fantastic array of classics as the 16 finalists are revealed ahead of the Grand Final at the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, with Discovery, at Birmingham’s NEC from the 9-11 November.
The Porsche contingent is represented by Paul Howman’s 911 ‘993’ and the 356 of Ian Ellis, a deserved Super Class Winner at the Stanford Hall VW Show.
Amongst the finalists when it comes to German marques is Keith Bates’ BMW M3 E30, and the desirable Mercedes-Benz 250SL ‘Pagoda’ of Brian Ellis. Lyndon Creamer’s Volks World Best of Show winning Type 1 Beetle is yet another treat for show visitors.
A mouth-watering selection of British classics are guaranteed with five different marques represented. The Austin Mini of Ian Whitticase and David Fisher’s E-Type Jaguar will certainly draw a crowd, as will Nigel Scutt’s MG-F.
More tempting finalists include two Capris. The 2.8i Special of Gideon Mayers was a worthy recipient of the Capri Owners Club’s 1980’s Saloons award, while Barry Priestman’s Crayford Capri is a rare classic that will fascinate Ford enthusiasts.
Rounding off the British contingent is Tom Morley’s amazingly original Austin Allegro, the charmingly compact Austin A35 of Heather Walsh, and a fine example of the ever-popular Triumph TR5 owned by Simon Eaton.
No group of finalists would be complete without the world’s best-selling sports car which this year comes courtesy of Stephen Small’s Mazda MX-5. And we haven’t forgotten the USA. Barry Craven’s 1958 Chevrolet Impala is an attention-grabbing slice of classic Americana, and it will be joined by Phil Perry’s show-winning 1934 Ford Pick Up.
“With such an exceptional line-up, this year’s competition is going to be one of the toughest yet,” said Show Director Lee Masters. “The Meguiar’s Club Showcase always draws a hugely enthusiastic crowd and we can guarantee they are in for a real treat, thanks to the passion and commitment of the owners.”
The cars will be examined by an expert panel of judges over the course of the show with the winner announced on Sunday afternoon by Wheeler Dealers’ Mike Brewer.
The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, with Discovery, returns to Birmingham’s NEC from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 November. For more information as well as all the ticket prices and booking details, visit www.necclassicmotorshow.com