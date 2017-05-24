More route detail announced for Roger Albert Clark Rally
The organisers of the Roger Albert Clark Rally have announced more details about the 300-stage mile route for the 10-13 November event.
The outline times for the first car in each special stage have been revealed but these times will remain entirely provisional and subject to change until nearer the event.
Rally manager Colin Heppenstall said: “We wanted to give competitors, marshals and spectators a guide to the stage times to help with making plans for the event. These times must be taken as very provisional, but I hope there will not be any major changes to the route.”
The provisional 2017 R.A.C. Rally route and stage times
Friday November 10
09.45 Start: Shelsley Walsh
09.49 SS1 Brightwells Shelsley Walsh Hillclimb 1
10.20 SS2 Brightwells Shelsley Walsh Hillclimb 2
12.27 SS3 Radnor 1
13.48 SS4 Epynt 1
14.06 Service Epynt
14.39 SS5 Epynt 2
16.24 SS6 Radnor 2
17.27 End of leg: Leominster
Saturday November 11
09.00 Re-start: Carlisle
10.44 SS7 Shepherdshield 1
11.07 SS8 Whitehill 1
11.37 Service Kielder
12.35 SS9 Roughside 1
13.50 SS10 Shepherdshield 2
14.18 SS11 Whitehill 2
14.50 Service Kielder
15.45 SS12 Roughside 2
16.46 SS13 Ogre Hill 1
17.21 SS14 Harwood 1
17.56 Management Service
19.29 SS15 Ogre Hill 2
20.12 SS16 Harwood 2
22.27 End of leg: Carlisle
Sunday November 12
08.00 Re-start: Carlisle
09.34 SS17 Greskine 1
10.12 SS18 Ae East 1
10.40 SS19 Ae West 1
11.18 Service Lockerbie
12.41 SS20 Greskine 2
13.19 SS21 Ae East 2
13.44 SS22 Ae West 2
14.25 Service Lockerbie
15.45 SS23 Twiglees 1
16.15 SS24 Castle O’Er 1
17.06 SS25 Craik
18.49 SS26 Twiglees 2
19.21 SS27 Castle O’Er 2
20.19 End of leg: Carlisle
Monday November 13
07.00 Re-start: Carlisle
07.49 SS28 Newcastleton
08.29 SS29 Chapelstone Fell 1
09.02 Service Kielder
10.15 SS30 Falstone 1
10.41 Service Kielder
11.49 SS31 Chapelstone Fell 2
12.22 Service Kielder
13.10 SS32 Falstone 2
13.56 End of rally: Kielder Waterside