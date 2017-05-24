More route detail announced for Roger Albert Clark Rally

Classic Car Magazine LogoThe organisers of the Roger Albert Clark Rally have announced more details about the 300-stage mile route for the 10-13 November event. The outline times for the first car in each special stage have been revealed but these times will remain entirely provisional and subject to change until nearer the event. Rally manager Colin Heppenstall said: “We wanted to give competitors, marshals and spectators a guide to the stage times to help with making plans for the event. These times must be taken as very provisional, but I hope there will not be any major changes to the route.” The provisional 2017 R.A.C. Rally route and stage times Friday November 10 09.45 Start: Shelsley Walsh 09.49 SS1     Brightwells Shelsley Walsh Hillclimb 1 10.20 SS2     Brightwells Shelsley Walsh Hillclimb 2 12.27 SS3     Radnor 1 13.48 SS4     Epynt 1 14.06 Service Epynt 14.39 SS5     Epynt 2 16.24 SS6     Radnor 2 17.27 End of leg: Leominster Saturday November 11 09.00 Re-start: Carlisle 10.44 SS7     Shepherdshield 1 11.07 SS8     Whitehill 1 11.37 Service Kielder 12.35 SS9     Roughside 1 13.50 SS10   Shepherdshield 2 14.18 SS11   Whitehill 2 14.50 Service Kielder 15.45 SS12   Roughside 2 16.46 SS13   Ogre Hill 1 17.21 SS14   Harwood 1 17.56 Management Service 19.29 SS15   Ogre Hill 2 20.12 SS16   Harwood 2 22.27 End of leg: Carlisle Sunday November 12 08.00 Re-start: Carlisle 09.34 SS17   Greskine 1 10.12 SS18   Ae East 1 10.40 SS19   Ae West 1 11.18 Service Lockerbie 12.41 SS20   Greskine 2 13.19 SS21   Ae East 2 13.44 SS22   Ae West 2 14.25 Service Lockerbie 15.45 SS23   Twiglees 1 16.15 SS24   Castle O’Er 1 17.06 SS25   Craik 18.49 SS26   Twiglees 2 19.21 SS27   Castle O’Er 2 20.19 End of leg: Carlisle Monday November 13 07.00 Re-start: Carlisle 07.49 SS28   Newcastleton 08.29 SS29   Chapelstone Fell 1 09.02 Service Kielder 10.15 SS30   Falstone 1 10.41 Service Kielder 11.49 SS31   Chapelstone Fell 2 12.22 Service Kielder 13.10 SS32   Falstone 2 13.56 End of rally: Kielder Waterside