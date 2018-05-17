Modern-classic Endurance cars to debut at Brands Hatch next weekend
The legendary Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit will reverberate with the classic sounds of motor racing when the Masters Historic Festival returns to Kent with a revamped line-up next weekend (26/27 May), including endurance prototype and GT cars from the ‘90s and ‘00s.
The new-for-2018 Masters Endurance Legends will bring a host of exciting cars to the Kent circuit for the first time, including machines from the Audi-Peugeot battle which dominated the Le Mans 24 Hours in the mid-2000s, across two days this Spring Bank Holiday. Top class prototypes from this generation have not previously raced at Brands Hatch, making this a hugely exciting addition to the line-up.
Star cars expected to appear include examples of the Peugeot 908, as raced to victory at the 2009 Le Mans 24 Hours, whilst an Audi R8 – the German marque’s first Le Mans dominator – has been entered this season too.
Another key feature of the line-up will be two races from the FIA Masters Historic Formula One Championship, the world’s leading series for Grand Prix cars from the ‘70s and ‘80s. These classic Formula One machines will race resplendent in their period liveries, offering an authentic taste of Grands Prix from days gone by, with a grid which is expected to include cars from Tyrrell, Lotus, Arrows, and Williams.
Brands Hatch was a stalwart Grand Prix during the era in which these cars originally graced the track, and it’s remained almost identical in layout ever since, making it the ideal location at which to see them driven in anger.
Other highlights will include the FIA Masters Historic Sports Car Championship which will recapture the essence of the BOAC 500 and 1000kms endurance races which took place at the venue in the past.
Further major races will include a Saturday evening Gentlemen Drivers’ race for pre-’66 GT cars, plus Historic Formula 2, and classic touring car races.
On top of all that, the Masters Historic Festival is set to host its biggest classic car display for a number of years at this event, with major participation from a number of car clubs. Plus there’s great food and drink, live music and more to enjoy!