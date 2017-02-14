Mintex MSA BHRC Kicks Off On Red Kite Stages
The 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship will start on the Red Kite Stages (Sunday 19 February) with the historics tackling 45-miles of classic Welsh stages on the Llandovery-based event.
As the BHRC starts its third season under the management of the Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club, Jason Pritchard and Phil Clarke will open their bid for a record third straight title and their Ford Escort Mk2 leads the overall field away. Leading the chase of Pritchard and Clarke will be the similar Escorts of Nick Elliott/Dave Price and Joe Price/Chris Brooks, while a gaggle of other quick Escorts pack out the top quality historic entry.
In Category 2, Stanley Orr/Stephen McAuley head the Capital Construction Category 2 as Orr steps up to BDA power in his Escort Mk1, while the Vintage Car Radiator Company Category 1 will be a straight battle between the Mini Cooper of Phil Harris and the Ford Cortina GT of Mike Barratt/Emily Retallick.
Leading entries:
Category K and Category 3
1 Jason Pritchard/Phil Clarke (Ford Escort Mk2)
2 Nick Elliott/Dave Price (Ford Escort Mk2)
3 Joe Price/Chris Brooks (Ford Escort Mk2)
14 Steve Bennett/Paul Wakely (Ford Escort Mk2)
15 Rudi Lancaster/Guy Weaver (Ford Escort Mk2)
16 Simon Webster/Jez Rogers (Ford Escort Mk2)
17 Ben Friend/Cliffy Simmons (Ford Escort Mk2)
Category 2
9 Stanley Orr/ Stephen McAuley (Ford Escort Mk1)
29 Phil Jobson/Arwel Jenkins (Ford Escort Mk1)
33 Simon Pickering/Paul Barbet (Ford Escort Mk1)
Category 1
52 Phil Harris/tba (Mini Cooper)
53 Mike Barratt/Emily Retallick (Ford Cortina GT)
The full entry list is here: www.redkitestages.co.uk/assets/files/entryforms/Entry-List-2017-acknowledged-v2.pdf
Spectator information is here: www.redkitestages.co.uk/spectator-information.html
The rally will be based in Llandovery with Rally HQ at the Castle Hotel and the central service area at the adjoining Llandovery Mart. The first car will start at 8.30am on Sunday and return to the finish at 2.00pm.
The Red Kite Stages is organised by the Amman and District Motor Club. For more details about the event please visit www.redkitestages.co.uk.Tags:British Historic Rally Championship
, Classic Rally Cars
, MSA British Historic Rally