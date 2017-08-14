Mini Festival returns to Oulton Park this Saturday
Mini Festival returns to Oulton Park with a bumper programme of themed racing, car club activities, and off-track attractions this Saturday (19 August). For just one day, the picturesque Tarporley venue will be devoted to Britain’s most popular compact car, with Mini racing, Mini displays, Mini competitions, and much more.
The on-track show will be headlined by the MINI CHALLENGE UK, which will offer up six races across three slightly different classes. Foremost amongst these will be the MINI CHALLENGE – JCW category, which is home to the most advanced tin top racing machines in the country, outside the British Touring Car Championship.
Fans hoping to take a closer look at these machines are in luck as there will be a free grid walk at lunch time ahead of the second JCW race of the afternoon. This will be a great opportunity to meet the drivers, add some signatures to the autograph collection, and soak up the unique atmosphere of an impending motor race., and is free of charge to all.
The Cooper Pro/Am and Open MINI CHALLENGE groups will showcase lower class MINIs as well, with fierce bumper-to-bumper action expected up and down both grids.
Original Minis will be out in force too, with races for the Mini Miglias and Mini Se7ens. Cars based on the original Alec Issigonis are always a massive hit and these two classes are renowned for producing crowd-pleasing racing.
Away from the racing there will be much to see and do too, including large displays from Mini clubs and individual car owners. The UK-based Mini community is enormously devoted and it always creates a real buzz when they get together in one place. The Mini owners themselves will bring the event to a joyous conclusion with a track parade at the close of racing.
Other event highlights will include trade stands, funfair rides, live music, and YoungDrive! taster sessions which will put your 11-17-year-old in the MINI driving seat.