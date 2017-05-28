MG Car Club brings its biggest ever racing grids to Silverstone for MGLive!
With 16 races over the two-day event taking place on the historic Grand Prix circuit and approximately 550 race entries, MGLive! welcomes six championships relating to the MG marque along with four fantastic guest championships.
MG Race Committee Chairman Ron Gammons said: “Our own Championships, such as Trophy who can always be relied upon to put on a scintillating show, you have Cockshoot and BCV8 together so will be a big grid with some quick cars. Adding to that the Equipe GTS on both days will swamp the grid with 1960s sports cars, well prepared and well driven.
“Amongst the visitors we have Porsche on Saturday, Masters on the Sunday with the pre 66 saloons, and of course Radicals on both days. Expect two days of Club racing at its very best”
The MG Trophy Championship will boast 30 entries, with Matt Turnbull looking to extend his lead over rivals Paul Luti and Jack Roberts. Turnbull is currently 12 points ahead of the pack but as the Brand Hatch meeting proved, anything can happen and its still all for the taking. Luti and Roberts will have their own battle as just two points split the pair currently in second and third place.
With races from the MGCC Iconic 50s Series, the Watt Electrical BVC8 Championship with MGCC Thoroughbred Sports Car Championship and Cockshoot Cup, and the Lackford Engineering Midget and Sprite Challenge, there’s no shortage of variety out on track.
The Club's various MG championships are joined by the pre-1966 Touring cars from the Masters Series, giving visitors the chance to see BMW 2002s, Alfa Romeos, Lotus Cortinas, Ford Falcons and Mustangs battling it out against the ever competitive Mini Coopers.
But the biggest grids of the weekend will be from the eclectic mix of Equipe GTS, with a range of vehicles from Alfa Romeos to TVRs and of course MGs – with Midgets and MGBs completing a varied line-up. Such is the demand to take part, the organisers have sanctioned four races over the weekend with a total of 80 Equipe entries including two genuine ex-works MGBs.
There will also be action from the single-seater Radical Challenge Championship, with it’s 30-35 strong grid featuring previous Radical champions including 2016 Radical Challenge victor Steve Burgess, multiple Radical UK and European champion Bradley Smith and current reigning European Masters champion Marcello Marateotto.
The all powerful Petro-Canada Lubricants Porsche Club Championship with Pirelli joins MGLive! with around 25-30 cars on the grid. With former champion and father Mark McAleer and his son Jake both leading their classes, Mark in the 996 C2 and Jake in the Boxster S, both will be looking to keep their rivals at bay.
For those who prefer to be part of the action rather than just spectate, MGLive! invites owners to compete in the California Cup Autotest, the MGLive! Autosolo and a Sprint held on the Stowe Circuit. There's also passenger rides and a chance to take to the GP circuit in the lunchtime parade lap.
Away from the track, around 3,000 MG models spanning over 90 years of motoring heritage will be on display from the Club's various registers, along with a collection of models that have all made their mark in motorsport.
There's also the SmartdriverClub Live Arena hosted by Wheeler Dealers' Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead, with plenty of fun and games as well as stunt driving legend Russ Swift's only UK performance this year, marking 30 years since his first appearance at Silverstone.
MGLive! is as much a social event as a haven for motoring fans, with the new Village Green area offering live musical entertainment through the weekend so people can relax and enjoy the festival vibe.
Sponsored by Peter Best Insurance, MGLive! ticket prices start from just £18 for MG Car Club members, £25 for non-members for a one-day pass when booked in advance. Weekend tickets start at £28 for members, £40 for non-members, and children aged 15 years and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.