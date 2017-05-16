Making Sure You Know the History of a Classic Car Before You Purchase One
Buying a classic car can be a thrilling experience. You’ve worked hard to save enough to buy your dream car, and now you’ve finally done it. However, if you’re planning on buying a used model, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong.
If you want to avoid the process of buying your dream car turning into a nightmare, below you’ll discover why it’s important to know its history.
Why check the history of your classic car?
Whether you’re buying a classic car from a dealership or a private seller, it’s really important to check its history. There’s a surprising number of classic car scams
out there so unless you want to lose both your hard earned money and your car, checking it is legitimate is essential.
Another reason you’ll want to check the history is so you can ensure the car has been well looked after. Does it have a full-service history recorded? If not, that’s a clear warning sign that something’s wrong. Also, if it doesn’t have one, you could knock off a portion of the car’s selling price. If the record is incomplete, or if it simply doesn’t have a full service history, according to experts this could knock off 23% of the cars value
.
Where can you get a car history check?
So, now you know why it’s important to check the history of your chosen classic car, but where can you get one of these checks done?
There’s a lot of companies which offer a car checking service, but not all of them are reliable. Always make sure you’re using a well-known car history checking service, such as the one provided by HPI
. That way, you’ll know the results of the check are accurate and trustworthy.
While most sellers of classic cars are trustworthy, there’s unfortunately many who aren’t. The car could be stolen, or tweaked in some way to hide numerous problems. Once you’ve carried out a check, you’ll be able to see who the registered owner is and where they were living when the car was registered. You can use this to contact them
if you want to make absolutely sure the classic car is being lawfully sold. However, it’s rare you’ll need to do this after carrying out a full history check.
Overall, classic cars can be extremely valuable, so it makes sense to ensure you’re paying for a legal, working model. HPI checks are a fantastic way to ensure you’re buying a legitimate vehicle from a legitimate seller.