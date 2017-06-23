Legends Of Brands Hatch Superprix Returns To Brands Hatch
Formula Ford 50th anniversary celebration to headline the major historic event
Formula Ford 50th anniversary will headline the on-track action
Brands Hatch will reel back the years with the Legends of Brands Hatch Supeprix Prix (LOBHS) in just over a week’s time (1-2 July) when the iconic Grand Prix circuit will reverberate with the sounds of motor racing’s past. This year’s event will be headlined by a Formula Ford 50th anniversary celebration, with a massive entry of 1600cc single-seaters from the ‘60s and ‘70s.
The Kent circuit remains Formula Ford’s spiritual home, indeed Sunday of the LOBHS will mark 50 years to the day of the category’s first ever standalone race at the very same venue. This past will be celebrated by four races across the two days for Historic Formula Ford Cars, with a wide range of cars entered, including machines from Lotus, Hawke, Cooper, Brabham, and plenty of other manufacturers.
Formula Ford
Historic Touring Cars always please the crowds with close action
The Formula Ford action will be just one element of an eclectic weekend, which will celebrate the sport’s golden past on a circuit which remains an old-school challenge for drivers, and a stunning sight for spectators. Other major draws will include Formula 5000 single-seaters, similar to those which challenged F1 cars in the non-championship Race of Champions events at Brands Hatch in the 1970s.
More recent history will be celebrated too, with the Super Touring Cars all set to recreate the pulsating British Touring Car Championship battles of the 1990s. The BTCC’s most fondly remembered period starred fire-breathing saloon cars from Honda, Nissan, Volvo, and Peugeot, many of which will be represented this weekend, whilst tin top legend John Cleland will be in action behind the wheel of the Vauxhall Vectra he first raced in the late ‘90s.
The Historic Touring Cars
The fierce '90s era of the BTCC will be relived with the Super Touring Cars
Another BTCC stalwart in action will be current star and two-time champion Colin Turkington, who is expected to appear behind the wheel of a Brabham BT5 in the Guards Trophy GT class, and a Jaguar Heritage Challenge in an example of the glorious E-Type.
The Historic Touring Cars will be another highlight with a showcase of four-wheel drifting from Lotus Cortinas and original Mini Coopers. These drivers in these diminutive favourites will have to use all their cunning if they’re to outfox the much more powerful American giants, including a fleet of Ford Mustangs and Falcons.
Chevrons, Lolas, and Marches
Retro sports cars will star as well, with Chevrons, Lolas, and Marches of the two-litre European Sports Car Championships of the early ‘70s appearing in the Pre-80 Endurance Series.
There will be a rich and diverse selection of cars in action on both days
On top of all that, you can expect to see a wealth of other single-seaters on circuit ranging from Formula Junior cars, both front and rear engined, to retro F3 cars, and Formula Ford 2000 machines similar to those in which Ayrton Senna and Martin Brundle cut their teeth.Tags:Classic Cars
, Historic motor racing
, Historic racing cars