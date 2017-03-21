Last Chance Saloon for Early Bird Ticket Buyers
There are just a few days left for show-goers to take advantage of significantly discounted Early Bird tickets for this summer’s eagerly-anticipated ‘Rocking and Racing’ Silverstone Classic (28-30 July).
Building on the huge success of recent retro extravaganzas at the home of British motor sport, pre-sales for the 2017 event are already running at record highs – ticket buyers now have until the end of March to save up to 18 per cent on a wide range of day and weekend tickets, which must be purchased in advance.
The unprecedented demand is perhaps no surprise. Boasting an incredible array of entertainment for all ages, the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival now attracts more than 100,000 visitors over three action-packed days – and this year’s Classic is revving up to be another massive family affair.
Once again, the on-track racing features all of the world’s premier historic championships. These span all of motor sport’s golden eras including packed grids of iconic F1, GT, touring and sportscars as well as a special celebrity showdown starring high-profile personalities from sport and showbiz. No fewer than five Olympic gold medallists have already been confirmed – Jason Kenny, Mark Hunter, Greg Searle, Jonny Searle and Amy Williams – and they will line-up in a field of nostalgic Austin A35s.
Providing excellent value, all tickets offer free access to both of Silverstone’s busy paddocks plus trackside grandstands and much of the far-reaching family entertainment which includes air displays, a vintage funfair, shopping village, car club displays, dynamic demonstrations and interactive driving activities.
Also included in the ticket price is access to live music concerts on both Friday and Saturday evenings. This year these are topped by The Bootleg Beatles and Tony Hadley formerly of Spandau Ballet fame.
With so much to experience and enjoy from dawn to dusk (and beyond), it is no surprise that more and more festival-goers are taking advantage of special tickets to spend the entire weekend at the Silverstone Classic. Early Bird ‘Three-Day’ and ‘Family’ tickets are available.
Full details of all 2017 ticket prices – as well as hospitality and camping options – can be found on the silverstoneclassic.com website.