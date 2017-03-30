Keeping your classic car in tip-top condition
As a classic car enthusiast you’re probably already aware of the extra costs that come with owning one. However, when you find something you love you’ll do anything to have it. So, when it comes to classic cars it’s important that you do everything you can to keep them in tip-top condition because you’ll find they aren’t cheap to fix once something has gone wrong. Here are a few tips as to how you can look after yours and keep it looking pristine!
Keep it covered
One of the most important (and easiest) ways to look after you classic car is by providing some sort of coverage by either a garage or with a car cover sheet that is waterproof and frost proof. Prolonged exposure to the elements can leave classic cars suffering from rust, fading paint, chipped paint and scratches. If you don’t have a garage, it’s best to invest in a custom made cover so that it doesn’t blow off in strong winds. You can even buy custom covers that are secured with locks but crucially offer that little bit of extra security.
Keep enjoying it
To keep your car 'happy' you need to be driving it - there’s no fun investing in a classic car only to never take it out. Driving your classic car at least every fortnight or so will keep the brakes, clutch and engine running smoothly.
The rubber fittings will also go brittle if your car isn’t used regularly. Think about it like an expensive pet; if you don’t keep it fit and healthy taking it out on walks then chances are its health is going to deteriorate quickly.
Keep it clean
If you’re taking your classic car out for a good spin (which you should) it’s really important that you clean it as soon as you get home to get rid of road salt, the wet, oil and grease as well as just general muck. If you just put it away without a bit of tender loving care then you’ll see a real deterioration in its condition the next time you get it out to play. After cleaning your car it’s important to protect the paint job
and interior with specialist creams. You can buy UV blockers, varnish and vinyl cleaners that are made for classic cars to ensure they remain in excellent condition.
Keep up your maintenance
There’s nothing more embarrassing than being one of those classic car owners, stuck on the side of the road while waiting for RAC Breakdown
to come to the rescue. As important as it is to have your car covered with breakdown insurance, try to prevent it from happening in the first place with regular maintenance checks. Classic cars require extra attention, regular oil changes and other fluid changes to keep the engine running smoothly. You should also regularly check the breaks and pumps for fluid so that they don’t get squeaky.