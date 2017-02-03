Jordan prize for Roger Albert Clark Rally
One historic rally crew will win a free entry for the Roger Albert Clark Rally in a prize presented by regular competitor Barry Jordan and his businesses, Jordan Road Surfacing and BRM Competitions Dept Ltd.
The winning crew in this year’s Northern Historic Rally Championship will receive the award, worth around £3000, in time to compete on the re-launched Roger Albert Clark Rally (10-13 November). The unique prize is one of the biggest in UK stage rallying.
The Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club Ltd has unveiled the most extensive and far-reaching route in the event’s history for the 2017 edition, starting with more than 40 stage miles in Wales on Friday (10 November). The route then heads to Yorkshire, Scotland Kielder as it takes in around 280 stage miles.
Barry Jordan said: “Myself, Peter and James of BRM Competitions Dept Ltd are pleased to be able to offer such an amazing prize of a free entry on the Roger Albert Clark Rally 2017. We are hoping that by providing this prize it will help boost the Northern Historic Rally Championship and also promote the return of the Roger Albert Clark Rally.”
Rally manager Colin Heppenstall said: “This is an incredible award and we are very grateful to Barry for supporting the prize. We hope it will give a deserving crew the chance of a lifetime to compete on what we are planning will be the biggest and best Roger Albert Clark Rally to date.”