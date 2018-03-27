Jim Clark celebration planned for HSCC Donington Park
The life and racing success of Jim Clark will be remembered by the Historic Sports Car Club at Donington Park on Saturday April 7 with a lunch-time celebration on the start line.
The HSCC's opening race meeting of the season falls exactly 50 years from the day when Clark was killed in a Formula 2 accident at Hockenheim. The Club will hold a minute's silence at 1pm on Saturday and is inviting drivers, team members, marshals, officials and spectators to come to the grid and show their respect for one of Britain's greatest racing drivers.
Several cars of the type raced by Clark during his career will be placed on the grid. Then the appropriate sound of bag pipes being played will be the lead in to the minute's silence for a Scottish sporting legend.
The piper will be Angus MacCurrach and he is a fitting person for this role as he has a keen interest in historic racing and held Jim Clark as his hero. Remarkably, Angus went to the same school as Clark.
The Club's CEO Grahame White said: We hope everyone at Donington on the day will come to the grid to honour the memory of Jim Clark. The invitation most certainly includes the marshals and spectators as well as everyone involved in the racing.